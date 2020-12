Market of Choice of Eugene, Oregon, is recalling its in-house Sour Cherry Baked Brie because of undeclared almonds. Market of Choice Sour Cherry Baked Brie was sold at its Market Cheese Shops in Ashland, Bend, Corvallis, Eugene, Portland, and West Linn in Oregon between 11/1/20 and 12/4/20.

News release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/market-choice-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-almonds-sour-cherry-baked-brie