Cobham Mission Systems Awarded NAVAIR F/A-18 Oxygen Concentrator Contract

Leader in advanced aircraft life support systems continues success in delivering safe, reliable pilot oxygen equipmentDAVENPORT, IOWA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobham Mission Systems, the U.S.-based world leader in providing military oxygen life support systems for tactical aircraft, announced today it has been awarded a new contract from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) for its GGU-12 oxygen concentrator and CRU-99 oxygen monitor to equip the new production deliveries for the F/A-18 aircraft.
“In support of the Navy, and as a provider dedicated to protecting the warfighter, Cobham appreciates this continued show of confidence in the performance of our oxygen life support equipment,” said Jason Apelquist, SVP business development and strategy, Cobham Mission Systems. “For over four decades, we have been a recognized leader in providing safe, quality and highly reliable oxygen concentrators for the Navy, including third-party confirmation that our systems meet today’s strictest performance requirements to safely and reliably serve the warfighter and the F/A-18 fleet.”
Cobham Mission Systems GGU-12 oxygen concentrator and CRU-99 oxygen monitor are part of the company’s extensive family of recognized industry-leading aviation life support components. Since the 1970s, the company has played a key role as an early innovator working closely with the world’s aerospace leaders, creating new aircraft component technologies and solutions to keep pilots safe, healthy and at optimal performance to ensure success for their most critical missions. Today, Cobham Mission Systems is continuing its leadership role in maintaining ongoing advancements in life support products and collaborating with partners and manufacturers to ensure customer success. The company’s proven reliability and market leadership have resulted in Cobham Mission Systems providing components on four of the world’s newest military aircraft.
About Cobham Mission Systems
As the world’s leading supplier of critical control solutions, Cobham Mission Systems helps customers increase the safety and mission capabilities of personnel and equipment in extreme environments. Proven and trusted solutions include air-to-air refueling, fuel tank inerting, life support, space propulsion, weapons carriage and missile actuation that enable customers to achieve mission success. www.cobhammissionsystems.com
