Governor Dunleavy Looks Back on Second Year in Office

December 7, 2020 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today released his second annual Report to Alaska, highlighting accomplishments and shared successes with the people of Alaska.

Governor Dunleavy issued the following statement:

“Let me first say that I am honored to be Governor of the great State of Alaska. As my second year in office comes to a close, getting Alaska back on the right track so we can provide our children and grandchildren greater opportunities and bright futures, remains my top priority. This has been a challenging year to say the least. However, in the face of daunting adversity Alaskans have shown tremendous resiliency, courage, and demonstrated what it means to put service above self.

“My work to fulfill the promises I made to you when I ran for Governor continues. Progress has been made to make Alaska’s communities safer, fight for the PFD, get our spending under control, stabilize our economy, and resolve our state’s fiscal problems for the long term.

We will emerge from this trying time a more unified, stronger, and healthier people. Let us look North to the Future with optimism and a desire to make our best days those that are ahead.”

Click here to read the Governor’s second annual Report to Alaska.

###

