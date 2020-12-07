Premiere Props' Hollywood Movie Props & Costumes Auction, December 12, features Michael Jackson, Elvis, many other stars

Original and authentic black and white publicity still of Frank Sinatra from the 1930s or ‘40s, signed “Best Wishes to Max, Sincerely, Frank” (est. $1,000-$3,000).

Actual glove worn on-stage by Michael Jackson during his “Victory” tour, a large white “tux-style” glove covered in crystals – palm front and back and all the fingers. (est. $50,000-$60,000).

Leather jacket of the four original band members of KISS, featuring hand-painted pictures of each on the back and signed by all four (est. $3,000-$4,000).

Black Panther character latex mask, a prototype mask designed to be worn by the film’s star, Chadwick Boseman (est. $5,000-$7,000).