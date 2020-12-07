Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Conference Report to Accompany H.R. 6395 – William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services) 

Suspensions (13 bills)

  1. S. 1811 – Water Resources Development Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure) 
  2. S. 1014 – Route 66 Centennial Commission Act (Sen. Duckworth – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  3. S. 4902 – To designate the United States courthouse located at 351 South West Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the “Orrin G. Hatch United States Courthouse” (Sen. Lee – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  4. S. 578 – ALS Disability Insurance Access Act of 2019 (Sen. Whitehouse – Ways and Means)
  5. H.R. 1375 – PAID Act, as amended (Rep. Kind – Ways and Means)
  6. H.R. 2477 – BENES Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Ruiz – Ways and Means)
  7. H.R. 8161 – The One Stop Shop Community Reentry Program Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Bass – Judiciary)
  8. S. 2258 – Criminal Antitrust Anti-Retaliation Act of 2019 (Sen. Grassley – Judiciary)
  9. H.R. 683 – PPRADA (Rep. Velazquez – Judiciary)
  10. S. 134 – Combat Online Predators Act (Sen. Toomey – Judiciary)
  11. H.R. 8354 – Servicemembers and Veterans Initiative Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Escobar – Judiciary)
  12. H.R. 8235 – Open Courts Act of 2020 (Rep. Johnson (GA) – Judiciary)
  13. S. 3989 – United States Semiquincentennial Commission Amendments Act of 2020, as amended (Sen. Toomey – Oversight and Reform)

