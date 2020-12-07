Billboard Taxi Media Digital Taxi Tops Advertising Displays Manufacturer Source

Billboard Taxi Media, Inc Provides digital color video hardware network systems & configurations worldwide for outdoor advertising to generate long-term profit

Billboard Taxi Media Drives Sales” — Davis Bregman

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Billboard Taxi Media, Inc. Provides digital color video hardware and network systems of all sizes and configurations worldwide for outdoor advertising used to generate long-term profit and investment returns on equity spent. Our newest advertising digital display products are networked via hard-link or wireless to internet backbone to allow real-time updating of ad programs any time from anywhere in the world from any internet connection, thus maximizing efficiency, timeliness and revenue.

The taxi tops are lighted and come with a free set of magnets for immediate free installation. We accept T/T wire transfer or PayPal for payment. We have new lowest prices on popular taxi tops models available for shipment within 29 days after 50% deposit up to 10000 units per order. Balance due just prior to items ship on pick up day by courier who will ship by ocean cargo.

We will beat any competitors price for similar product by 10%. Customs and duty taxes are responsibility of buyer. Billboard Taxi Media, Inc. provides innovative solutions in advertising supplies to help media companies outsource their billboard taxi top LED display sign and billboard LED color display needs so that they can focus on their revenue stream rather than sourcing and logistics that we take care of for them as a matter of our everyday business.

Call us to make an immediate order and it will ship in 29 days or less after receipt of order payment whether 100 or 1000 or even 10,000 units. We are here to serve your urgent advertising supply needs now and in the future. Taxi Tops Advertisement LED Lighted Display Signs for Worldwide Use in bulk quantities up to 10,000 units per order for delivery anywhere worldwide to your port of choice or door to door. Also sell large size Billboard LED Color Advertisement Display screens. Lastly we offer a custom LCD screen advertisement display system with hardware and software to remotely place and rotate clients ads on interior taxi LCD screens, buses or stores. We await your order.

Billboard Taxi Media, Inc. Taxi Tops