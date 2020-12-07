Interest rate on judgments for 2021

N.D.C.C. 28-20-34 requires that before the twentieth of December of each year, the State Court Administrator must determine the rate of interest on judgments. This rate is determined by using the prime rate as it is reported on the first Monday in December, plus 3 percentage points, and rounded up to the next one-half percentage point. The prime rate on December 7, 2020 was 3.25%. Therefore, the interest rate for judgments entered between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021 shall be 6.50%.

Year Interest Rate on Judgments entered between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 2021 6.50% 2020 8.00% 2019 8.50% 2018 7.50% 2017 6.50% 2016 6.50% 2015 6.50% 2014 6.50% 2013 6.50% 2012 6.50% 2011 6.50% 2010 6.50% 2009 7.00% 2008 10.50% 2007 11.50% 2006 10.00%