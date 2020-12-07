Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,078 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,880 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Proclaims December 7 Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

December 7, 2020 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has proclaimed today, December 7, 2020, as “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day” in Alaska and issued the following remarks:

“Reflecting on the loss of human life and the destruction of the Pearl Harbor Base that day serves as a stark reminder of the exceptional service and selfless sacrifice of our armed servicemen and women, who risk their lives and personal safety to shield our nation from harm, and preserve our nation’s founding values and liberties.

“Today we pause in commemoration of those who fought and died on December 7, 1941 and we honor their bravery and final sacrifice.

“We are profoundly grateful for members of our nation’s military and their families, who freely risk all for the good of others.”

Governor Dunleavy’s full Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day proclamation can be found here.

Click here for a signed copy of the proclamation.

###

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Proclaims December 7 Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.