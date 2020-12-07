The American Legends Series by Negris LeBrum
Negris LeBrum American Legends Mountain Top T-Shirt featuring Barack Obama, John Louis, Martin Luther King & Malcolm X on the facade of Mount Rushmore
Negris LeBrum American Legends Frederick Douglas T-Shirt featuring Frederick Douglas in the pose of Abraham Lincoln
Featuring: Barack Obama, Harriet Tubman, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Frederick Douglas, & John LouisNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York runway collection Negris LeBrum has released a capsule collection of t-shirts paying homage to some of America’s most historic figures being reimagined on some of America’s most iconic statuary. What would Mt. Rushmore be like with different faces? Would the Statue of Liberty still evoke the same presence with a different likeness? Could anyone else conjure of the same presence if seated in Lincoln’s omnipotent pose as he does in his namesake monument? All of these questions were answered when Negris LeBrum’s Creative Director, Travis Hamilton, created this thought-provoking capsule.
“American history looks very different to each citizen. There’s a lot of history that exists as unspoken, or to date unwritten. The America we love & enjoy today was built via a cast of players that is incomplete when one reads the version of history that is inked into the volumes on library shelves. The recent move towards inclusivity we are celebrating as a culture led me to reimagine many of the iconic monuments we count as sacred… this capsule is the result of my process,” says Travis Hamilton. “There are more versions on the way!”
The American Legends Series – Volume I consists of the following three versions:
1. The Mountain Top:
Faces of Barack Obama, John Louis, Martin Luther King & Malcolm X on the façade of Mount Rushmore.
2. Frederick Douglas:
Abolitionist, Orator & Statesman Frederick Douglas sits stately as ever in the same pose embodied by Abraham Lincoln as he watches the affairs of our government in Washington, DC
3. Harriet Tubman:
Lady Liberty welcomed the huddled masses to our shores of freedom. Now in this version, Harriet Tubman, the founder of the Underground Railroad, stands ready to welcome a different class of oppressed to a life of freedom.
All are available now on the Negris LeBrum website. Printed in America & constructed of 100% Cotton jersey, each super-soft, long-sleeved t-shirt is available in Small to XXLarge for $77.00.
About Negris LeBrum:
Negris LeBrum is an African American Owned, American runway collection that is a regular participant in NYFW. Designed by Creative Director and Founder, Travis Hamilton, Negris LeBrum was inspired from a love story that began during 1940’s, between a young beautiful French Creole woman and a handsome man. Although their love was forbidden by societal difficulties, these individuals were brought together by a force that was greater than the both of them and through fashion their love story is being told to the world.
Follow Negris Lebrum: Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/negris_lebrum/)
R. Scott French
VERY New York
+1 917-816-0665
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn