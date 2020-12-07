Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Pre-Auction Sale of Architectural Digest-featured Ibiza, Spain estate

Villa Dulce A masterpiece of design, with glamorous finishes and cutting-edge home technology. The villa features unparalleled indoor-outdoor flow through bi-fold sliding doors and floor-to-ceiling glass. With a myriad of options for dining and lounging, this incredible property is an impressive backdrop for large and small gatherings. Only a 5-minute drive away from the entertainment in San Antonio, and approximately 20 minutes by car from Ibiza Old Town.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that Villa Dulce in Ibiza, Spain, offering seclusion and stunning southwest views of the Mediterranean and San Antonio, is pending sale pre-auction, in cooperation with listing agent Alex Richardson of Black Book Ibiza.

Previously offered for €9.5 million, the property sold pre-auction on 11/30.

“Working with Concierge Auctions has been an incredible experience,” said Richardson. “Our combined efforts made for an extremely successful campaign and ultimately, a happy buyer and seller. We were even more delighted that the buyer was one of our own Black Book Ibiza registered bidders.”

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 25 days prior to the pre-auction sale resulted in over 19,452 website/page views, 483 prospects, and 10 showings by interested buyers.

A masterpiece of design with glamorous finishes, custom LED lighting, and cutting-edge home technology, Villa Dulce is a showpiece property ideal for large family getaways or entertaining on a grand scale. Profiled in Architectural Digest Magazine, the modern Mediterranean villa and guest residence offer privacy while still just minutes from Ibiza revelry.

“We’re very pleased with the outcome of the auction and marketing process, and Concierge Auctions lent a sense of security during this time of unprecedented uncertainty,” stated the seller.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of Villa Dulce will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agent. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information or to view all current offerings, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

