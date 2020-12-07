Announcing Dr. Angela Jackson as upcoming Keynote Speaker at the Close It DistributED Summit

Close It Summit DistributED model combines knowledge sharing and community for impact and outcomes in the future of working and learning.

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Close It Summit is pleased to announce Dr. Angela Jackson, a national leader on equity and workforce development, as its keynote speaker of the Close It Summit DistributEDTM Summit, a future of working and learning conference that launched in October 2020 and runs through May 24, 2021. Dr. Jackson will speak on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. MT/Noon ET, followed by additional updates in 2021.

Dr. Jackson, a Managing Partner at the national venture philanthropy organization New Profit, is an award-winning social entrepreneur and seasoned corporate executive who is co-leading the firm’s Future of Work initiative. This initiative includes the $6 million Future of Work Grand Challenge, which Dr. Jackson designed and launched in 2020 with partners XPRIZE, MIT Solve, JFF, and Jobcase, as well as funding from Walmart.org, Strada Education Network, and other partners. New Profit’s Future of Work also includes the Post-Secondary Innovation for Equity (PIE) initiative, which was launched in 2019 and is supporting 20 leading social entrepreneurs who are helping young adults from low-income communities gain the postsecondary credentials and work experience needed to access upwardly mobile careers.

The goal of New Profit’s Future of Work Grand Challenge is to accelerate solutions to train and place millions of workers into higher-skilled, higher-wage careers. Now entering its pilot phase of work, the Grand Challenge will work alongside local workforce development boards to advance solutions that serve the most under-invested workers. “I’m thrilled to be joining this year’s Close It Summit DistributED Summit. I look forward to bringing an equity lens to reskilling conversations and solutions – as well as learning from my peers in this space,” said Dr. Jackson at this year’s event.

Dr. Jackson has worked across 25 countries and several sectors throughout her career. She was founder and CEO of the nonprofit Global Language Project and served in corporate America as the head of new channels marketing at Nokia and a senior marketing executive at Viacom Media Networks. Her expertise in leading the Future of Work initiative at New Profit comes with this lens of experience from her work.

The Close It Summit DistributED is one of the leading forums held annually with a focus on the “shift” that is occurring across learning and work. Key topics included are skills-based hiring, short-term credentials and pathways leading to living wages, ensuring equity and diversity in the future of work, and youth and young adult employment. The producer of the Summit, Innovate+Educate, seeks to gather unique backgrounds, experiences, and work to create unified action and outcomes in learning, workforce, and industry.

To join the conversation and hear Dr. Jackson’s talk as well as other leaders in the future of working and learning, join here at https://closeit.org and use code FOW.

Learn more about Dr. Jackson’s work, stay connected with her on Twitter (@AngJack) and LinkedIn.

About Close It Summit: Close It is produced by the national nonprofit, Innovate+Educate. This year Close It partnered with DistributED to produce a new type of summit and an outcomes-driven model, including Ideation Hubs around key themes of the future of work.