Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,872 in the last 365 days.

Reading Receives $800k to Fund Road Safety Project

Reading, December 7, 2020 − The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has awarded $812,416 to the city of Reading through the Automated Red Lights Enforcement (ARLE) program to make safety improvements on city roads, announced State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district) and State Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-126th district).

The funds will be used to replace outdated traffic signals with new signals with multiple heads and improved traffic control features, and to install ADA curb ramps and crosswalks along North Front Street at the intersections of Greenwich Street, Oley Street, Douglass Street and Windsor Street.

“Ensuring the safety of pedestrians and motorists alike requires continual efforts to update traffic control infrastructure,” Schwank said. “This project accomplishes that. I commend the city for pursuing these state funds which will help make this project a reality.”

“I’m thrilled to see Reading receive these award funds,” Rozzi said. “These improvements will have a positive impact on our economy by making roadways easier to navigate for residents, workers and visitors while also improving safety and traffic flow.”

-30-

You just read:

Reading Receives $800k to Fund Road Safety Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.