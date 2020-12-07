Reading Receives $800k to Fund Road Safety Project

Reading, December 7, 2020 − The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has awarded $812,416 to the city of Reading through the Automated Red Lights Enforcement (ARLE) program to make safety improvements on city roads, announced State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district) and State Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-126th district).

The funds will be used to replace outdated traffic signals with new signals with multiple heads and improved traffic control features, and to install ADA curb ramps and crosswalks along North Front Street at the intersections of Greenwich Street, Oley Street, Douglass Street and Windsor Street.

“Ensuring the safety of pedestrians and motorists alike requires continual efforts to update traffic control infrastructure,” Schwank said. “This project accomplishes that. I commend the city for pursuing these state funds which will help make this project a reality.”

“I’m thrilled to see Reading receive these award funds,” Rozzi said. “These improvements will have a positive impact on our economy by making roadways easier to navigate for residents, workers and visitors while also improving safety and traffic flow.”

