Dr. Rebekah Gundry, Professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Joins ProtiFi's Scientific Advisory Board

Rebekah Gundry is the Director of the CardiOmics Program at the University of Nebraska & is Co-Chair of the HUPO B/D HPP Cardiovascular Initiative.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rebekah Gundry [gundrylab.com] has officially joined ProtiFi [protifi.com]'s Scientific Advisory Board as of Friday, December 4th. She brings unparalleled expertise in the analysis of cell surface glycoproteins for cardiovascular applications. Dr. Gundry’s laboratory develops and applies innovative technologies, bioinformatics tools, and methodologies to transform our understanding of cell surface glycoproteins and glycans. Her approaches answer outstanding questions in stem cell biology and cardiac pathology. ProtiFi, LLC was founded in 2015 to understand life beyond genes. In contrast to static DNA, which is the same in every organ, the structures and machinery of life are dynamic and change with age or in conditions of health and disease. From sample preparation to data analysis, ProtiFi solutions address the issues of reproducibility, sensitivity, speed, translation of data to biological understanding, and multiomics analysis of a single sample.

"Rebekah brings an amazing set of skills and knowledge to the SAB" explains ProtiFi Founder and CEO Dr. John P. Wilson, PhD. "Her work, both published and upcoming, is nothing short of world-class. Dr. Gundry's scientific and technical insights, plus her experience in translational research and clinical care, are of great value as we usher in a new era of precision omics. It's high time that these approaches make consistent and positive impacts on people's health. It is a sincere honor to welcome Dr. Gundry."

In August 2019, Dr. Gundry was recruited to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, NE. In addition to her role as Department Vice Chair, she serves as Assistant Chief of Basic and Translational Research for the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine. She is also the inaugural Director of the CardiOmics Program which applies mass spectrometry technologies to advance basic and translational cardiac research and clinical care. In her role as CardiOmics Director, Dr. Gundry is actively involved in engaging the biomedical community, promoting a broad range of molecular-level research, from biomarker discovery and validation to mechanistic studies, and providing educational opportunities regarding mass spectrometry analyses of biological molecules. She is currently Co-Chair of the HUPO B/D HPP Cardiovascular Initiative, is a council member of HUPO, and is on the board of directors of USHUPO.

"Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to work at the interface of proteomics, regenerative medicine and developmental biology, with an emphasis on developing new tools, methodologies, and reagents that can be used to answer outstanding questions in stem cell biology and cardiac pathology" explains Dr. Gundry. "Participation on the advisory board of ProtiFi is well-aligned with our long-term mission to promote the standardization of protein characterizations and phenotypic evaluations, and the free and rapid exchange of data and analytical workflows."

Dr. Gundry has received extensive funding from the American Heart Association, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, multiple NHLBI R01 awards and recently a prestigious NHLBI Emerging Investigator Award (R35). Her work has been repeatedly recognized including the inaugural Robert Cotter Young Investigator Award from US HUPO in 2013, and Outstanding Graduate and Medical School Educator Awards in 2017 and 2018. She is a Fellow of the American Heart Association (FAHA).

Dr. Gundry completed her PhD at the NSF Middle Atlantic Mass Spectrometry laboratory at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine with Dr. Robert Cotter, her postdoctoral work at the NHLBI Proteomics Center in the Division of Cardiology at JHU with Dr. Jennifer Van Eyk, and a visiting fellowship at ETH, Zurich with Dr. Bernd Wollscheid. As a post-doctoral fellow, she was awarded an NHLBI K99/R00 and established her independent laboratory at the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2010. In 2017 she was appointed inaugural Director of the MCW Center for Biomedical Mass Spectrometry Research, which in just two years grew to support the acquisition of >$25M in external grant funding.

