Hoyer Statement on President-Elect Joe Biden's Health Care Team

"The COVID-19 pandemic is the worst public health crisis our nation has faced in a century, and the federal government’s approach under the Trump Administration has been irresponsible, erratic, and counterproductive. As promised, President-elect Biden is readying a response to this crisis that will be based on science, on compassion, and on sound decision-making. “The team he announced today is one of intellect, experience, and proven leadership. They will be ready to lead on day one to oversee a coordinated and science-based response to get COVID-19 under control so that our economy can reopen safely. They are also committed to working with Congress to lower health care and prescription drug costs, move us toward universal coverage, and address long-standing, persistent racial health disparities. The members of this team are very well poised to help President-elect Biden navigate the health care challenges facing our nation and allow us to build back better.”