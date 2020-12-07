Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
De Blasio plans city branding program in the Netherlands

Summer 2021: Study urban planning and branding in the Netherlands

INDEPENDENCE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City branding is a hot topic with a rich history. We’re a long way from the brand change when New Amsterdam became New York but the links between the two names remain close. Besides its original name, there’s a great deal of foundational attributes New York has inherited from the Dutch. Its position in world trade and the stock market, for example.

This July, students will have the opportunity to live and learn in the four largest cities: Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht, and The Hague.

Greg De Blasio, PhD will direct Urban Planning and Branding in the Netherlands, a KIIS (Kentucky Institute of International Studies) program. De Blasio’s focus is public relations and city branding. He will be joined by colleague Stephen Hess, PhD who will teach courses on government and the political economies of Western Europe. De Blasio is an associate professor at Northern Kentucky University where he teaches public relations courses. Hess directs the political science program at Transylvania University.

“Study in the Netherlands during 2021 will provide a profound life-embracing perspective of urban planning, past, present, and future,” says De Blasio. “The experience and opportunity to earn up to six credits while traveling to new and different places brings tremendous value to students of varied interests as they look ahead to life beyond graduation.”

More information including details regarding dates, deadlines, costs, classes, and itineraries are available on the KIIS website, or by contacting Greg De Blasio at deblasiog1@nku.edu, or Stephen Hess at shess@transy.edu.

