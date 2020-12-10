Think Safe, Inc. Launches New Marketing Website for its Emergency Management Mobile Application (E.M.M.A.) Platform
EMMA is the emergency management mobile application that puts today's advanced technology at your fingertips.
EMMA — Emergency Management Mobile Application — is a software platform/system that assists with Remote Workplace & School Emergency Communication Challenges
Think Safe developed and launched the EMMA platform as a safer and more modern way to solve emergency communication gaps.”CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Think Safe, Inc., the company that makes minutes matter through patented unique technology solutions for the safety, emergency response and preparedness industry, announced the launch of their new marketing website for its Emergency Management Mobile Application (E.M.M.A.) platform, www.EMMAnotify.com.
— Paula Wickham
The new website optimizes the user experience, provides intuitive navigation and site structure, access to an array of valuable information and research including case studies, specification sheets, industry market information, helpful resources, technical papers and much more.
Paula Wickham, President and CEO, stated, “Think Safe developed and launched the EMMA platform as a safer and more modern way to solve communication gaps that allow shut down of threats or decreasing threat or event impact before the arrival of key onsite or 911 dispatched public safety responders. EMMAnotify.com sheds light on our technology and reflects our mission — making minutes matter. Emergency communication and appropriate transparency for the improved safety of our clients and EMMA users are key elements for the success behind EMMA.”
EMMA’s unique approach has been complimented for its full-featured capability of allowing the correct rights and privileges to any type of defined user or group that might be needing communication or alerts and notifications or just a simple user check-in from an organization utilizing EMMA. EMMA is about using current connectivity options and smartphones and PCs to decrease response times by both onsite and 911 professionals during key threats or emergencies. An added benefit of EMMA is that it is a key and inexpensive communication tool that supplements texting/SMS or emails and phone calls but with alerts that are quicker and more reliable when many users are involved. EMMA allows more organized notification and communication flow for management and their varying groups of EMMA users.”
The new EMMA website contains a wealth of new and relevant content, providing visitors key information they need to understand and analyze current market trends and industry data and EMMA product features, including key information on how communication during COVID-19 remote workplace situations can be more effective with EMMA. Industries including Education, Transportation, Community, Business, Healthcare, Hospitality, Public Safety and Religion — even families can use EMMA —as an affordable, less fragmented and more effective notification, communication and event or threat management tool.
Visitors to the new website can stay informed with the latest EMMA and industry news through the new EMMA online blog. The blog will contain richer online content such as market trends, educational articles and content, technical tips, press releases, featured products and newsletters. This valuable content will also be contained in "resource” links throughout the website so the user is always just one click away from useful and pertinent information, without having to speak to a technical sales or customer support representative.
About EMMA:
EMMA — Emergency Management Mobile Application — is a software platform/system that includes PC and mobile application solutions that has been developed and is supported by Think Safe, Inc. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The EMMA system is not dependent on any single type of connectivity or cell tower signal but instead offers communication via WIFI, hotspot, cell data, internet connections, manual ad-hoc networks (MANETs), or mesh networks. EMMA helps organizations, families and institutions quickly disseminate alerts to groups of individuals using EMMA and tracks user status and communication before, during and after any event or crisis. EMMA uses an integrated suite of resources and tools for emergency planning, continual two-way emergency communication feeds, emergency responses and emergency management reporting and data analytics and reporting tools. Learn more at www.EMMAnotify.com.
About Think Safe, Inc.:
Think Safe, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is committed to bringing technology into the field of emergency readiness and response and owns and continually engages in the development and enhancement of patented hardware and software solutions. Think Safe provides products and services that improve access to first response and improve emergency training/drills to facilitate improved emergency response while decreasing threats to improve outcomes. To learn more about Think Safe and its products or services, please visit www.think-safe.com or contact emma@think-safe.com.
Paula Wickham
Think Safe
+1 319-377-5125
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Learn About the Most Critical Features of EMMA — the Emergency Management Mobile App