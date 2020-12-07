Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
No Planet B Latino Summit, power by Forbes, brings together the Latinos most committed to climate action

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For More Information Contact:
Carlos Zegarra
916-833-4413
c.zegarra@sachamama.org

Carlos Vives, Nemonte Nenquimo, Carlos Mesa, Carolina Schmidt, Gonzalo Muñoz, among others will join the No Planet B Latino Summit to send a strong message: there is NO PLANET B

The platforms gather the most influential Ibero-American leaders to strengthen the voice of Latinos in the face of climate change and to create global consensus for the effective implementation of the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The Summit will launch via a virtual format due to the health emergency caused by COVID-19. The event will feature one-on-one interviews, speakers, and discussions of the climate emergency and its solutions.


What: No Planet B Latino Summit
Who: Carlos Vives, Nemonte Nenquimo, Carlos Mesa, Carolina Schmidt, Claudia López, Marina Colorado, Gonzalo Muñoz, Emmanuel, among others.
When: December 8th, 2020 10:00am EST
Where: www.noplanetbsummit.org

Sachamama is one of the nation's leading organizations, dedicated to informing and mobilizing Latinos to #ActOnClimate. For more information, visit www.sachamama.org

Capital Cities of the Americas facing Climate Change Secretariat (CC35) facilitates collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve an
accelerated impact of the Paris Agreement through the leadership of the mayors of the capital cities of the Americas.

Forbes LATAM is the most credible global and regional communication medium for business, finance and lifestyle in the world. It communicates the most important news in Mexico, Colombia, Central America, and the Dominican Republic every day, having an impact on millions of users through print, digital, and events.

carlos zegarra
Sachamama
+1 916-833-4413
email us here

No Planet B Latino Summit

