Finexio Announces B2B Payments as a Service Solution Now Available in Microsoft AppSource Marketplace
Leading B2B Payments service provider extends and solidifies market position in Global ERP Market Space
Offering Payments-as-a-Service solutions in online marketplaces, like Microsoft AppSource, enables Finexio to continue its go-to-market strategy of ‘meeting customers where they work.'”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finexio, an Orlando-based B2B Payments as a Service platform, just announced it has expanded its reach within the ERP software market space to include a direct integration for MS Dynamics users via AppSource, Microsoft’s premier online marketplace. AppSource is the go-to resource for Microsoft business users interested in native software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps from Microsoft and its partners. This is the latest in a string of announcements recently released by Fintech startup, Finexio, indicators of the company’s rapid growth and continued successful penetration of the global ERP market.
— Ernest Rolfson, Finexio CEO
According to Finexio CEO, Ernest Rolfson, “Offering payments-as-a-service solutions in online marketplaces, like MS AppSource, enables Finexio to continue its go-to-market strategy of ‘meeting customers where they work.’” By offering payment solutions that seamlessly integrate with existing Accounting and ERP technologies, Finexio offers finance teams a more efficient and cost-effective way to pay suppliers and vendors without having to take on the added expense or headache of bringing on and training teams to new technologies. Currently, Finexio is the only payment-as-a-service solution of its type in the MS AppSource marketplace, integrating seamlessly with all Microsoft Dynamics ERP products including Dynamics GP, NAV, SL, AX, 365 for Finance and Business Central.
Finexio offers a more modern approach for companies looking to digitize their payments processes and eliminate manual paper checks. “Microsoft users can now easily find and sign up for Finexio through the AppSource directory with only a few clicks,” said Rolfson. “This is a huge step in our mission to simplify AP payments for Microsoft technology users and to successfully support our shared customer and partner base.”
Finexio’s intelligent business to business payment network leverages automation and AI to identify, deliver, and support custom payment methods – helping to generate net new cashflow and cost savings for Accounts Payable departments while offering complete transparency and control of the payment process. The best part is there is no change to the existing invoice approval process in Microsoft Dynamics. Instead of hitting “print,” users can now simply hit “pay” and have their payments optimized and submitted seamlessly through their Dynamics ERP or AP solution.
