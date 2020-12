Introducing MusicBizHub, a New Music and Media Site

Currently in beta, launching full suite of independent musician software January 2021.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- UTR Industries is proud to announce the beta launch of MusicBizHub and its site www. themusicbizhub.com TheMusicBizHub.com is your source for all things music and music business related. Launched in October of 2020 as a media platform, TheMusicBizHub.com is currently in beta mode with a large number of features set to begin launching in January of 2021 including the most comprehensive contact and contract database, contact and customer management system, and tool set for the music industry and do-it-yourself oriented or developing musicians including, but definitely not limited to label services, promotion and publicity, marketing, customer relations management, radio & playlist servicing, itinerary management, performance promotion, live-streaming, and a tour and show management suite for musicians and music industry professionals.The first set of features, rolling out January 4th is the largest and most comprehensive contact database of Spotify Playlisters available anywhere (over 10,000 contacts with direct submission forms), plus a massive bonus directory of every legitimate and relevant artist management company and booking agency in the world (thousands of direct contacts). All databases are formatted by Genre, City/State, Relevance, and more, ranked by factors specific to their relevance to independent musicians. Additional features are set to roll out every 30 days including a first-of-its-kind CRM for artists to manage all of their contacts, show contracts, itineraries, submissions, conversations & more.The media side of TheMusicBizHub.com is daily updated with news, reviews, interviews, announcements, music industry news and updates, videos and more specifically geared towards the independent musician. In addition to allowing independent musicians to get press coverage through MusicBizHub and its social channels, TheMusicBizHub.com publishes and promotes all press releases from independent musicians and their publicists at no charge!MusicBizHub is, exactly as its name implies, a "Hub" for Music Business. The site is run by a team of web developers and current music business professionals who are currently, and have been active in all areas of the business including agency representation, artist management, A&R, live event promotion, publishing, PR, venue operation, talent buying, tour management, festival promotion, content creation, social media marketing, music journalism, publicity, graphic and web design and more. Members of the MusicBizHub team have, for decades, represented and/or worked with some of the biggest names in music and have created this platform to offer artists access to all of the tools, contacts and tricks of the trade which are typically reserved for and utilized exclusively by well-connected industry professionals only. The mission of the MusicBizHub team is the ultimate transfer of power from the gatekeepers of the music industry back into the hands of the artists where it belongs. The music industry is legendary for being a tightly gated community with extremely high barriers to entry. TheMusicBizHub.com intends to break down those barriers and provide complete access to the creatives who need it.The media side of TheMusicBizHub.com, what you see now, is the driving force behind the site. Features like the daily news, blog posts, press release distribution, marketing, playlists, updates, interviews, reviews, podcast, advice columns, announcements etc. are all free to use and always will be. The team at MusicBizHub is excited to bring you the full suite of tools in early 2021 along with new features to be added regularly. If you are a recording or performing artist and would like to get extensive and free coverage for your project, new release, tour dates, live performances, or anything else music or music business related, please do not hesitate to send links to your music and/or your press release to musicbizhub@gmail.com