High-paying jobs in the real estate "Gig” economy have Micro-Flippers flocking to Connected Investors
Real estate platform Connected Investors is creating thousands of gig opportunities across America for those looking to increase or replace their current income streams.
Connected Investors (Ci) has announced it is providing country-wide real estate opportunities and free training for those individuals that may be looking for work or those looking to increase their finances. These real estate opportunities are the result of Ci releasing their latest platform, establishing the first house flipping gig that virtually anyone can do.
Founder and CEO Ross Hamilton says “To meet the huge demand of individuals and companies looking to acquire real estate investments, our company is training and equipping an army of property locators, referred to as micro-flippers, to scout every local market using technology to find discounted properties.”
What this technology shift allows is effectively being able to find and flip houses on a mobile phone from anywhere. Case studies show some early recruits making hundreds of dollars an hour with this new real estate gig. These new gig workers represent a wide range of demographics, including recent college grads lacking employment from their recent education, single mothers looking for a way to make money while at home with their children, and retirees seeking to supplement their retirement income in today’s challenging economy.
It is no secret that all of the chaos of 2020 has resulted in an incredible number of layoffs, reduced hours, and lower incomes for those still able to work or keep their small businesses open. With fewer businesses hiring due to the effects of covid and general unrest, the real estate market has been red hot with record home prices and ultra-low borrowing costs. To note, even TV stars like Ellen and retail fashion icons like Tommy Hilfiger have turned to flipping houses.
The concept of Micro-flipping has been likened to scrolling Instagram or TikTok on your phone, which millions seem to spend hours a day doing with no compensation. However in this case and according to early adopters, these Micro-flipping gig workers can make well over $100 an hour locating discounted properties, a similar income to some doctors and lawyers.
Micro-flipping real estate is essentially using data to locate and contract properties not available to the general public, and then assigning those contracts to pre-vetted, verified buyers without having to do any of the repairs or rehab work. Think eBay, Letgo or OfferUp for real estate. Using this process can produce significant results with either a part time or full time commitment, and your location doesn’t really matter. Whether you are quarantined in your apartment in the big city or hiding out in your RV or cabin away from all the craziness, Micro-flipping can provide opportunity for anyone.
Connected Investors has been recently featured in the news for several company initiatives including its Pre-MLS software - PiN, the CiX.com funding portal which facilitates billions of dollars in real estate loans per month and its new CiBuyer program which has amassed over $1B in aggregate buying power to facilitate property transactions from their remote teams of micro-flippers.
CEO of Connected Investors, Ross Hamilton says, “This is how I started out in real estate investing, by finding and then flipping deals to other partners and investors. Except back then, I didn’t have access to all of the world changing technology that Connected Investors has now developed. The ecosystem we have created will prove to be a game changer for today’s real estate entrepreneur.”
Visit ConnectedInvestors.com to find out more about how micro-flipping works, how others are achieving success, and if this real estate gig is right for you.
About Connected Investors
Connected investors is a marketplace and community designed to help remove the many inefficiencies with buying and selling investment real estate. Serving as an ecosystem, their "Linkedin-like" social network provides a marketplace for buyers, sellers, and private lenders to connect. Connected Investors connects buyers with a vast inventory of off-market properties, bulk property packages and more – all of which can be privately funded through CI’s centralized real estate investment funding portal, CiX.com.
