Avex Homes Announces Floor Plan Availability for New Wiregrass Community in St. Cloud

New models, with brand-new designs, soon to be ready for tour

ST. CLOUD, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avex Homes, one of the top home builders and real estate developers in the Orlando region, announced today that floor plans are available for its new Wiregrass community in St. Cloud, Florida. Models of the brand-new designs will be ready for tours in the coming weeks. The community is conveniently located, with quick access to the airport, theme parks and shopping areas.

“Wiregrass is shaping up to be a remarkable home-owning opportunity in St. Cloud,” said Kirk Klafter, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Avex Homes. “The rich variety of home designs, coupled with its great amenities, should make for a wonderful life experience in the community.”

Wiregrass is located off of Narcoossee Road, just five miles south of Lake Nona’s Medical City and 15 minutes from Orlando International Airport. Avex Homes will be building over 90 homes in this brand-new community. The community is only 30 minutes away from Orlando’s world-famous theme parks, easily accessible to Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resorts and SeaWorld.

The floor plans were created with modernity and affordability in mind. Homes will be built on both 40-foot wide and 50-foot wide homesites. There are up to eight floor plans, ranging from 1,529 square feet to 1,869 square feet. Floor plans will offer three to five bedrooms, two to three baths and rear-loaded, two-car garages. The homes will be available in either one-story or two-story layouts.

The Wiregrass community will feature world-class amenities. These include a resort-style pool, playground and sports/recreation that will provide excellent outdoor recreation within walking distance. A play park, complete with a “tot lot” completes the family-friendly recreational environment.

All Avex Homes are built with a variety of environmentally friendly materials, mechanical systems, appliances and insulation systems designed to deliver a high quality, energy-efficient home. Every Avex Home comes standard with upgrades that can provide owners with substantial savings over time, including R-30 insulation in all attic spaces that helps homes stay cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter while reducing energy costs year round.

Wiregrass residents can easily get onto SR-417 (Greenway), SR-528 (Beachline), US-192 and the FL Turnpike. The community is located in the Osceola School District that is home to Narcoossee Elementary School, Narcoossee Middle School and St. Cloud High School. The community also offers a convenient location close to shopping and restaurants in St. Cloud and Lake Nona.

Signup is now open for the Wiregrass interest list. Those wanting to learn more about Wiregrass and stay up-to-date with model openings and community updates should visit https://www.avexhomes.com/wiregrass/

About Avex Homes:

Avex Homes is a proven, successful home builder that offers a variety of different floor plans to customers. The company has dedicated itself to building special homes in great communities at exceptional prices. The Avex Homes team is guided by a belief in sturdy construction, fine finishes and open floor plans that offer the perfect setting for family life to unfold. The company is renowned for its distinctive exteriors that reflect the beauty and character of the community where its homes are built.

For more information, visit https://www.avexhomes.com/