George E. Bye to Speak at Revolution.Aero Global 2020

In-flight image of Bye Aerospace's eFlyer 2 proof of concept aircraft

George Bye discussing the future of electric aviation at the Revolution.Aero Global 2020 Virtual Event to be held virtually December 8th through 10th.

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- George E. Bye, CEO of Bye Aerospace and developer of the all-electric eFlyer family of aircraft, will discuss the future of electric aviation as a speaker at the Revolution.Aero Global 2020 Virtual Event to be held virtually December 8th through 10th.“I have been a participant multiple times at Revolution.Aero, which highlights key developments in the future of flight,” Bye said. “Those who are passionate about aviation and seeking information about what comes next will likely find this event to be both informative and inspirational.”Bye will discuss his vision for aviation’s future, addressing the benefits of conventional take-off and landing (CTOL) for advanced aerial mobility, along with the economic benefits of electric propulsion. His presentation will be available to paid registrants as part of the event’s on-demand content. To register, go to Revolution.Aero.Bye Aerospace is in the process of obtaining FAA Part-23 certification for the two-seat eFlyer 2 for the professional flight training mission and the four-seat eFlyer 4 for air taxi, cargo and advanced training uses. All the company’s current and future families of aircraft feature engineering, research and electric aircraft solutions designed to specifically address compelling market needs. Benefits include five-fold lower operating costs, no CO2 emissions, and decreased noise. Bye Aerospace estimates the eFlyer will eventually eliminate the release of millions of metric tons of CO2 each year as its deliveries begin and the general aviation fleet is replaced.About Bye Aerospace, Inc.Based in Denver, Colorado, Bye Aerospace specializes in the design and manufacture of electric aircraft, including the eFlyer family of aircraft. Bye Aerospace, named “2020 Small Business of the Year” by the Aurora, Colo. Chamber of Commerce and recognized as “Most Innovative” in the 2020 Made in Colorado awards sponsored by ColoradoBiz magazine, was founded by George E. Bye, who is also Chairman and CEO.###

The Future of Aviation is Electric