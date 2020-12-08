JavaPresse Offers 20% Discount on Coffee Club for a Limited Time
JavaPresse Coffee Company offered a 20% discount for those joining their coffee subscription, featuring natural, organically-grown, award-winning coffee delivered to member’s doors.
The JavaPresse coffee club delivers quality subscription coffee right to your door. New members can now save big when they join the club and enjoy better coffee that stands out in the following ways:
● The coffee is shipped within 2 hours of roasting
● NO pesticides, GMO's preservatives, or additives are used
● The Coffee is Fair, Direct Trade, ethically-sourced from sustainable family-owned farms
● It is never mass produced as each month's micro-lot bean is in limited supply
● Coffee is roasted to maximize each unique bean's flavor, antioxidant count, and anti-inflammatory benefits
Why So Many Have Joined this Unique Coffee Club
The JavaPresse coffee club has attracted so many members for a number of reasons. They offer award-winning coffees with several blends that maximize flavors and health benefits. They are intentional with farmer relationships and offer sustainably-grown coffees that are Fair and Direct Trade. They also create an enjoyable experience for customers thanks to their convenient subscription that delivers coffees right to member’s doors.
“I don’t know how you can’t fall in love with this company. I just started the coffee subscription and received my first bag of freshly roasted beans. So good. I’m planning on a long term relationship with JavaPresse.” - Heather B.
What Coffees are Available in the Subscription?
Members of the Javapresse can choose between the light roast, medium roast, dark roast, or featured blend of the month when they join the coffee club.
The JavaPresse Coffee Club includes:
● 12oz JavaPresse freshly roasted bag of coffee
● Sourced from family-owned farms
● Bespoke roasting for each coffee
● Delivered to your doorstep every 2 weeks or once a month
Save on Fresh Coffee without a Trip to the Store
JavaPresse roasts and ships beans within TWO hours of each other, allowing for incredibly fresh coffee beans for members of the coffee club. This coffee subscription could be a convenient way to always have freshly roasted coffee on hand instead of buying lower quality beans from supermarkets.
How to Sign Up for Affordable Subscription Coffee
Anyone looking for the chance to try a variety of quality coffees from around the world delivered right to their door can take advantage of the limited time discount offered by JavaPresse Coffee Company. Interested members can visit their website to learn more and claim a 20% discount on the first month.
Contact Javapresse Coffee Company
Sara Mawyer,
sara@janaresources.com
434-466-4484
About Javapresse Coffee Company
JavaPresse Coffee Company was started in 2015 to make an impact and provide exceptional coffees and products in a unique, convenient subscription-style option. They offer specialty-grade beans, manual brewing techniques, intentional relationships with small-batch farmers, and a coffee club that delivers directly to member’s doors. The coffee club is one way they are creating a better experience for customers, delivering high-quality, ethically-sourced coffee, and now new members can try it at an incredible discount.
