Reading the Room Amid the Pandemic
A New Jersey local bookstore opens to serve authors and readersCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed to give book readers the chance to thumb through thousands of carefully curated titles, The Reading Glass Books opens today in 7 Wrightstown Cookstown Road, Unit 8, Cookstown, New Jersey.
A member of the American Booksellers Association—a national not-for-profit trade organization that works with booksellers and industry partners to ensure the success and profitability of independently owned book retailers and assists in expanding the community of the book—the independent bookstore celebrates both writers and readers as it becomes part of everyone’s reading journey during this pandemic.
With health and safety protocols in place, interested readers in their physical bookstore will be able to find book club picks and updated inventory, join its mailing list for a complete schedule of upcoming book events, and get marketing and promotions exclusive for its authors and other bookstore news.
The Reading Glass Books also recently launched its comprehensive Consignment Membership program as it proudly supports local and self-published authors through carrying more independently published, self-published, and print-on-demand titles than it could through traditional purchasing.
Visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information on their upcoming services and available books online.
