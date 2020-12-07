COVID-19 Pandemic: A nightmare for Gummy Vitamin Market
Recent years have seen consumers transition toward supplements that are made of natural colorants, vitamins rich, low calories, & free from synthetic additivesPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll across all continents except Antarctica. Europe has gradually become the epicenter of the disease, with other countries such as America and Africa showing rising number of cases daily. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only created health crisis, but also deepened economic, political and social crisis worldwide. A large number of great cities across the world have become isolated since people are staying indoor essentially due to lockdown. Furthermore, all outdoor spots including, restaurants, bars, theaters, shops, malls and boutiques have shut down. This is additionally anticipated to lead to loss of employment and income. The coronavirus pandemic has generated unprecedented crisis on the food & beverage sector.
The impacts of COVID-19 on the Gummy Vitamin Market?
Gummy vitamins are chewable vitamins that are similar to gummy candies and are available in different shapes, colors, and flavors.They improve health and can compensate for poor diet. Furthermore, gummy vitamins are easily chewable and are highly popular among people having difficulty in swallowing pills.The general idea of vitamin gummies making the immune system stronger is creating growth prospects for the overall market.Thus, higher demand and lower supply of vitamin gummies product has created product shortagein the market. Moreover, halt in the production of vitamin gummiesand its processing due to lockdown and social distancing being practiced all around the world have adversely affected the growth of this industry. The vitamin gummiesmarket on the other hand has not experienced a steep down trend, in terms of demand, as consumer inclination toward healthy products.
This disparity in the availability of product and its demand is expected foster quick recovery of the gummy vitamins market once the pandemic ends.
Consumer demand for vitamins and supplements is increasing as customers look to support their overall wellness, their immune health and reduce anxiety in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past few months as COVID-19 has affected the globe., consumers have increasingly turned toward vitamins and supplements, expressing greater interest in and engagement with the category. According to Randal Kreienbrink, vice president of marketing at Martin Bauer ”The last time we chatted, we talked about disruption by things like cannabis and CBD, well guess what? Now there’s a new disruption. Its COVID-19 and a lot of people are saying, ‘okay, I have to get healthy, I have to stay at home, so they are loading up on Vitamin C”. Also there is similar rise in consumption of vitamin D, elderberry and echinacea based Vitamin gummiesproduct.
Innovative options and availability ofvitamin gummies flavors
Vitamin gummies are available in variety of shapes and flavors hence consumer of all age love to consume these vitamin-based products. As consumer forget to consume daily vitamin pills which does not contain fruitytaste,but presence of tasty and chewable product is expected to have positive impact on consumer. In addition, manufacturers are offering various flavors such as berry, cherry, grape, peach, and orange to consumer. Moreover, manufactures are looking beyond gummy as multivitamin , they are exploring option by developing probiotics, omegas, and other range of nutrient in the form of gummies.
