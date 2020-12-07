Providing Solutions, Connecting Candidates - Now Offering Professional Resume Writing & LinkedIn Optimization
The Job hunt is one of the most difficult yet most crucial parts of life that everyone goes through. On one hand, a candidate searching for jobs wants to be hired at an amazing company, and on the other hand, a company is looking for the perfect candidate to join their ranks. CareerPath Staffing is a Staffing Solutions and Recruitment Firm that aims to provide talent to companies, and at the same time, helps candidates find the most suitable job. CareerPath Staffing now offers Professional Resume Services, under which the highly skilled team will develop an engaging Resume that will reflect all the potentials of the candidate.
Finding a job can be challenging, especially if the person does not have a compelling resume or LinkedIn profile. The professional writers and analysts at CareerPath Staffing aim to remove this hindrance by carefully crafting the perfect resume and LinkedIn profiles for candidates that seek respectable jobs and a promising future. With a professionally developed resume, any candidate can expand their horizons and land their perfect job.
The foundation of CareerPath Staffing is comprised on core values such as Dependability, Integrity and Quality. The company takes pride in providing quality talent acquisition to companies and in introducing professional employers to those on a job hunt. Through a consultative, high-touch approach, CareerPath Staffing has built a reputation among leading organizations for matching top candidates with exciting opportunities where they can make an immediate impact.
CareerPath Staffing specializes in finding hard-to-fill jobs with an ability to understand and identify the exact candidate that matches the needs and organizational culture. The hands-on approach makes CareerPath Staffing a one-of-a-kind organization. Proper research is conducted through a series of interviews and detailed assessments to ensure that the candidate presented to a company is the best fit for the position.
Dedicated to a wide array of fields such as Project Management, Engineering, Manufacturing, Health Care, IT, Business, and Administration, the main goal of CareerPath Staffing is to carefully connect the employers with the ideal candidate that can be a useful asset to the organizations and its operations. The process is thorough and includes fully vetting a candidate and matching them with the requirements of the company. This alignment is determined based on multiple factors such as the field of work, interests, experience, expertise, and other related elements. CareerPath Staffing fills the gap between the talent and the talent seeker.
