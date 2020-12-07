Global Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market 2020 Trending Technologies, Developments and End-use Industry 2030

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿Global Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market 2020-2030” New Document to its Studies Database

The global market of Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities product has been going through a wide array of technological advancements and applications. Due to this reason, almost each and every sector throughout the globe has begun implementing it on their system. This overview of the report on the Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities market is going to offer some insightful explanation of its dynamics, recent industry trends, regional assessment, and competitive evaluation for the period of 2020-2026.

Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market Dynamics

This particular report will bring up various aspects, which are contributing to the vast expansion of the Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities market. It comprises of an informational study, which enlightens about the current and previous pricing of the product, its usage-related trends, and how it has affected the market through its emergence. Furthermore, it also consists of some information regarding its influence on the majority of the population, the ever-increasing demand-related dynamics, and the future prospect of the same.

Major Market Key Players Covered

ABB Ltd.

Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

AT&T

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson

Foxconn Electronics Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hitachi

Honeywell

Huawei Technologies

IBM Corporation

INTEL Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market Regional Analysis

The report offers detailed data on the segmentation of the market through both regional and product-based perspective. It has been carried out through comprehensive research, conversing with the market leaders as well as the frequent users of the product. Thus, the segmentation on the Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities market has the potential to be accurate and precise. The regional market segmentation has been done on North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Europe for better know-how of the readers.

Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market Research Methodology

To perform extensive research in the Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities market, the research team has employed Porter's Five Force Model. It has been done to evaluate the growth of the same during the forecast period of 2020-2026. Additionally, the group has also used a SWOT analysis on the market to determine its positives and negatives. Thus, all-in-all, this section would enlighten the readers about the current condition of the market and help them in making a proper decision.

Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market Segment by Type

Internet of Things (IoT)

• Satellite Network

• Cellular Network

• Radio Frequency Identification

• Near Field Communication

• Wi-Fi

Cloud Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

• Deep Machine Learning

• Artificial Neural Network

• Voice Recognition

• Pattern Recognition

• Natural Language Processing

• Context Aware Processing

• Other AI Technologies

Big Data Analytics

5G Technology

High Performance Computing

Edge Computing

Quantum Computing

Other Technologies

Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities Market Segment by Application

Parking Management

• Ticketing & Travel Management

• Traffic Management

• Passenger Information Management System

• Freight Information System

• Other Smart Transportation Systems

Smart Utilities

• Energy management

• Advanced Metering Infrastructure

• Smart Grid

• Water Management

• Distribution Management

• Other Smart Utilities

Smart Governance

• E-Governance Solutions

• Smart Public Safety

• Law Enforcement

• City Planning

• Other Governance Services

Smart Home & Building

• Building Automation System

• Energy Management Systems

• Parking Management System

• Emergency Management System

• Other Smart Building Systems

Smart Citizen Service

• Smart Education

• Smart Healthcare

• Emergency Response System

• Video Surveillance System

• Assisted Living Solution

• Other Citizen Services

Smart Mobility

• Electric Vehicle Charging

• Tunnel Management

• Tolling Management

• Other Mobility Solutions

Emerging Technologies in Smart Cities market regional and country-level analysis

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

