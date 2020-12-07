Ethiopian Activists Support Congresswoman Karen Bass' call for Representative Government in Ethiopia
Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-Calif) delivered a powerful statement on ethnic representation and the protection of citizens in EthiopiaWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-Calif) delivered a powerful and balanced opening statement during the U.S House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs (HFAC) hearing on The Unfolding Conflict in Ethiopia. The hearing occurred on December 3, 2020, and was convened by the HFAC Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations. In her opening statement, Congresswoman Bass stated,
"There are several intra-ethnic conflicts regarding politics and social standing in Ethiopia covering decades. This highlights the country's long dispute over group and individual rights and whether centralized government is the way to true democracy for citizens of Ethiopia. During my many visits to Ethiopia, I have expressed to leaders that the government must have representation for all ethnic groups and most importantly, always protects citizens".
The members of the Oromo Legacy, Leadership, and Advocacy Association (OLLAA) agree with Congresswoman Bass’ statement. OLLAA members believe that ethnic group representation and the protection of all Ethiopian citizens are essential for Ethiopia's long-term stability. As with many Ethiopians, OLLAA members support the current Ethiopian federal system, the current Ethiopian constitution, and the representation and protection that the federal system and constitution provides to all Ethiopians. As with the United States federal system and constitution, the Ethiopian federal system and constitution enshrine equal citizenship and the right to self-determination within a unified framework.
Many Ethiopians fear that the push by the Ethiopian ruling class and their political allies for a centralized unitary system of government will concentrate power in the hands of a few. Ethiopians want the same rights enjoyed by Americans from all 50 states. The right to elect their local representatives and have a say in the laws that govern their daily lives.
