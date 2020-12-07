THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side) Suspensions (7 bills) H.Res. 1100 – A resolution reaffirming the importance of the strategic partnership between the United States and Mongolia, as amended (Rep. Titus – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 512 – Calling for the global repeal of blasphemy, heresy, and apostasy laws, as amended (Rep. Raskin – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 823 – Condemning the Government of Iran’s state-sponsored persecution of its Baha’i minority and its continued violation of the International Covenants on Human Rights, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 189 – A resolution supporting sustained United States leadership to accelerating global progress against maternal and child malnutrition and supporting United States Agency for International Development’s commitment to global nutrition through its multi-sectoral nutrition strategy, as amended (Rep. Marshall – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 8428 – Hong Kong People’s Freedom and Choice Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Malinowski – Foreign Affairs) S. 461 – HBCU PARTNERS Act, as amended (Sen. Scott (SC) – Education and Labor) S. 1153 – Stop Student Debt Relief Scams Act of 2019 (Sen. Baldwin – Education and Labor)