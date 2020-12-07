Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,339 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Suspensions (7 bills)  

  1. H.Res. 1100 – A resolution reaffirming the importance of the strategic partnership between the United States and Mongolia, as amended (Rep. Titus – Foreign Affairs)
  2. H.Res. 512 – Calling for the global repeal of blasphemy, heresy, and apostasy laws, as amended (Rep. Raskin – Foreign Affairs)
  3. H.Res. 823 – Condemning the Government of Iran’s state-sponsored persecution of its Baha’i minority and its continued violation of the International Covenants on Human Rights, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs)
  4. H.Res. 189 – A resolution supporting sustained United States leadership to accelerating global progress against maternal and child malnutrition and supporting United States Agency for International Development’s commitment to global nutrition through its multi-sectoral nutrition strategy, as amended (Rep. Marshall – Foreign Affairs)
  5. H.R. 8428 Hong Kong People’s Freedom and Choice Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Malinowski – Foreign Affairs)
  6. S. 461 – HBCU PARTNERS Act, as amended (Sen. Scott (SC) – Education and Labor)
  7. S. 1153 – Stop Student Debt Relief Scams Act of 2019 (Sen. Baldwin – Education and Labor)

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2020

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.