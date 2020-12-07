Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Second COVID-19 Positive Test at Cigar Lake

December 6, 2020

An individual at Cigar Lake has tested positive today for COVID-19. This individual has been in isolation since December 4. The result is being sent for confirmation to the provincial lab and is classified as a presumptive positive until we have received confirmation.

Cameco Corporation is working with the Northern Population Health Unit and will follow their guidance with contact tracing already started.

This is the second positive case at Cigar Lake but they are unrelated.

Safety is our top priority. Cigar Lake continues to operate safely and we will provide a further update when it’s available.

For more information please contact:

Jeff Hryhoriw 306-385-5221 jeff_hryhoriw@cameco.com

