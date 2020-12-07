Quick Quack Car Wash Partners with the American Cancer Society to Drive Out Cancer
Quick Quack Car Wash is Raising Funds Towards the Road to Recovery Program During Our 12 Days of Giving Event.
Cancer doesn’t stop, not even during a pandemic." "This partnership with Quick Quack Car Wash ensures we are able to continue our work to save lives during this unprecedented time.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash will be partnering with the American Cancer Society from December 1-12 to help raise funds and awareness for the Road to Recovery program as part of Quick Quack’s 12 Days of Giving event. This annual event hosted by Quick Quack Car Wash is a tradition to kick off the holidays and is a way to give back to a local nonprofit in need, especially during a pandemic when the need is so great.
“When my father was diagnosed with cancer, our family experienced the unique challenges he faced physically and emotionally when traveling for his cancer treatments”, said Frank Golda, Area Marketing Leader at Quick Quack Car Wash. “Which is why the Road to Recovery program is essential to help cancer patients and their families,” he said.
Mr. Golda shared the need of transportation to and from medical treatments. He said, “A cancer diagnosis is life-altering and frightening; cancer-related treatments are done on an outpatient basis daily or weekly over the course of several months. We want to support the cancer-fighting efforts of these patients especially during these uncertain times.”
Quick Quack Car Wash will be selling their top unlimited membership for $12 and donating a portion of the proceeds to the Road to Recovery program. Each location will also be collecting monetary donations for the American Cancer Society.
“Cancer doesn’t stop, not even during a pandemic. The American Cancer Society remains committed to attacking cancer through 24-7 information, continuing research to find the best measures to fight cancer, and programs that help people with cancer in our community,” said Ashley DeGooyer Lee, Executive Director of the American Cancer Society. “This partnership with Quick Quack Car Wash ensures we are able to continue our work to save lives during this unprecedented time.”
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere. Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named “Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for free, self-service vacuums and unlimited carwash memberships. Don’t Drive Dirty!™
About American Cancer Society, Inc.
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and cancer.org/AZ.
