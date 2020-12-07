Egyptian-American Comedy Series "Momo's Amerika" Gets Animated in the O.C.
Adult animated comedy series“Momo’s Amerika,” co-created by Abdallah Nabil and Ayman Samman, and centers on a jovial immigrant with a short attention span.OCEAN COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shake-up your streaming while sheltering at home with "Momo's Amerika," an adult animated comedy series co-created by award-winning animator Abdallah Nabil and award-winning Director Ayman Samman, that centers on a jovial immigrant with a short attention span.
Each six-minute, eye-popping episode packs a potent punch of playfulness alongside a trident of tender endings.
Dazzling energy and consistent punchlines conjure creative cool in "Momo's Amerika," an adult animated comedy series about an Egyptian-American immigrant who moved to America 10 years ago, now residing in Orange County, California.
The show-stopping series focuses on Momo's immediate family of four alongside his adopted family of goofy friends, all searching for their version of the "American Dream."
While some immigrants quickly assimilate, others maintain a noticeable need to create a home-away-from-home. Momo belongs to the latter, and he's dedicated to creating his own little Arabia within the OC.
Inevitably, plots and subplots ignite this imaginative clash of characters, who find themselves entwined in all kinds of misadventures and uproarious situations. Modern problems make mighty mayhem, and things get entertainingly rollercoaster-y, fueling the narrative for each sensational episode.
Saved by their big hearts and loyalty to one other, unlikely friendships forge hilarity in a foreign country.
Parodying our cultural divide, it's a hyper-caffeinated energy explosion mixed with pure irreverence.
It's a rib-ticking sitcom treated as a runaway theme-park ride.
A thoughtful comedy, what you might take away from this larky, slightly lunatic series, is a moral centered on social collaboration and community— with signs of cultural sophistication — and evidence of entertainment that sometimes seems sorely lacking these days.
Co-created by Abdallah Nabil and Ayman Samman, this self-produced animated series is brought to you by Pita Pan Productions. Arabic Subtitles are available.
Momo's Amerika - S01E01 - Pilot | Officially Amreekan
In this episode, Momo talks about how he got to America and became a citizen and what he's doing with his family to deal with the quarantine. Watch the full episode here https://youtu.be/td9DDc5t-mQ
Momo's Amerika - S01E02 | Sanksgiving
In this episode, the family celebrates Thanksgiving night like true Egyptians with lamb, shopping, and a little bit of trouble! Watch the full episode here https://youtu.be/Aqnj_0hiDZI
Coming this Christmas, Laith Nakli, from the Golden Globe award-wing and Emmy award-nominated Hulu show "Ramy" brings holiday cheer to a very special episode of Momo's Amerika.
