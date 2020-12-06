American Defense Systems Takes Aim at 2021 (ADFS:OTC)

American Defense Systems Inc. (OTC:ADFS) published its plans for 2021 at www.adfsnews.com.

American Defense Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS)

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Defense Systems Inc. (OTC:ADFS) published its plans for 2021 at www.adfsnews.com.

The report revealed that the small defense contractor’s commitments for the next year include leasing pre-existing warehouses; purchasing 600 acres of farmland; purchasing 24 acres of residential land; and renovating existing maritime facilities, all across the disaster prone areas of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.

“If the preceding targets are met”, the report states, “by the end of the year 2021, total debt should be less than $130 million; total real estate portfolio should be no less than $170 million; gross revenue should be a minimum of $9.1 million; all subject to unforeseeable market changes or events.”

CEO, Gary Sidorsky stated that “the Corporation needs to focus on verifying our shareholder listings; an updated audited financial report; partnerships to further our market strategies; real estate subleases to ensure cashflow; the liquidity of the Corporation; our asset-base; and making the Corporation more attractive to long-term investors.”

Mr. Sidorsky also noted that “small public companies, like ADFS, typically use stock buyback programs for company consolidation, equity value increase, and to look more financially attractive. It would positively impact the key financial ratios; as long as we do not finance the buybacks with interest bearing debt. In such a case we could continue buying back for as long as ADFS’ net income or market share continues expanding.”

Certain statements in this report; statements relating to the development, production, rates, features, and timing of existing and future products and services; statements regarding market growth and locations, and repair capabilities; statements regarding business growth, and the means to achieve such growth; statements regarding market opportunities; statements regarding revenue, cash availability and generation, cash flow, gross margins, pricing, spending, capital expenditures and profitability targets; statements regarding productivity improvements, cost reductions and capacity expansion plans, such as for customer deliveries, logistics and vehicle servicing; and statements regarding our investment in and the impact of changes to our customer delivery infrastructure, are “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, and due to certain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Investor Relations

American Defense Systems Inc. (OTC:ADFS)

3440 Toringdon Way

Suite 205, Room 218

Charlotte, North Carolina 28277

investorrelations@adsfinc.com

http://www.adfsnews.com

http://www.adfsinc.com

