Prestigious Calgary Estate, a Former Filming Set and Residence to Leonardo DiCaprio, to Auction via Concierge Auctions

209 Pinnacle Ridge Place SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada Custom-built estate on 2 acres Old-world artistry and luxurious finishes Four-season entertaining and 25-meter indoor pool 20 minutes from Downtown Calgary

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graced in the National Post and Best Home Alberta, 209 Pinnacle Ridge Place SW is a private, 2-acre retreat offering exquisite mountain and valley views. Featured in the award winning Fargo mini-series and residence to Leonardo DiCaprio during his filming of The Revenant, the multi-generational estate will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Vivienne Huisman of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. Currently Listed at $8.5 million CAD, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held January 22–27th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

Built with custom elegance, 209 Pinnacle Ridge Place SW features understated stone and stucco, while craftsmanship and old-world artistry come alive inside. Opulent coffered ceilings, wide-plank hardwood floors, hand-crafted Venetian plaster walls, and a blend of the finest imported and local materials imbue sophisticated luxury across more than 10,000 square feet. Your spacious, south-facing courtyard is set amongst a landscape of scenic Rocky Mountain views, the perfect backdrop for outdoor entertaining. Escape to a serene and private master wing, featuring a cozy sitting room with a fireplace and a luxurious spa bath custom designed for two.

Additional features include a chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry, two center islands, a butler’s pantry, breakfast bar seating and a casual dining room; outdoor entertainment areas including a barbecue and fire pit, a sports court, and large lawn with mature trees and landscaping; a formal dining room and home office with custom built-in shelving and a fireplace; a 25-meter indoor pool, 1,000-square-foot gym, 1,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art home theater; multiple recreation spaces including a craft/hobby room, a game room with kitchenette and wet bar, and a wine cellar and tasting room; an elevator; and a heated 5-car garage and parking for up to 10 vehicles — all just 20 minutes from Downtown Calgary and 40 minutes to Calgary International Airport.

“This is a one-of-a-kind property that deserves the global recognition we know Concierge Auctions will bring,” stated Huisman. “Having followed many of their successful sales in Canada, we are excited to partner with their firm to bring the perfect buyer for this exclusive offering.”

Pinnacle Ridge Estates is an enclave located west of Calgary between the Bow and Elbow Rivers. With commanding views of the Rocky Mountains and the Alberta countryside, this estate offers tranquility, privacy, and close proximity to Downtown Calgary, as well as the Springbank Airport, the Trans-Canada Highway, four private golf clubs, and some of Calgary’s top-ranked private schools. Boutique shopping is minutes away in affluent Aspen Woods. Explore Banff National Park, kayak Lake Louise, or head to any of the 14 picturesque, world-class ski resorts within driving distance of this property. Discover the many galleries and breweries in Canmore, an hour’s drive west. Calgary’s striking skyline is only 20 minutes away, with restaurants, cultural sites, nightlife, ample green space, and a world-famous rodeo.

209 Pinnacle Ridge Place SW is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 41 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.

