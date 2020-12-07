MASSIVE GATHERING IN BRISBANE AUSTRALIA SUPPORTS THE INDIAN FARMERS
EINPresswire.com/ -- The farmers’ rising voice of dissent found a substantive and immensely powerful support in the well-read, erudite community of Brisbane. In a gathering which was emphatically one of the largest in the world in support of the farmers in India, the protestors held placards and banners voicing their support for the farming community.
Dr. Bernard Malik, renowned educationist, philanthropist and businessman, had given out the call to mobilize support for the protesting farmers in New Delhi. “As academicians and equivocal citizens, it is our moral calling to strive to raise awareness and mobilize support for our struggling brothers and sisters”, expressed Dr. Malik.
It was indeed a heart-warming sight to see as a sea of humanity across myriad age groups and communities rallying together for a cause which has surely raked up global conscience. With a backdrop of intensely conflicting, expected repercussions, the bill has indeed caused quite a ripple, all across the farming community of India.
While the government argues it will help in regulating prices as well as offer the farmers a better bargaining capacity. “Unfortunately, an average Indian farmer does not have the sources or the infrastructural support to take benefit of either”, opined Dr. Malik. “ Purpose of this massive gathering is two fold, one to send strong message of support to millions of farmers camped in New Delhi and put Indian Government on notice of the international attention to this issue.”
A number of prominent speakers addressed the protestors, including Banwant Sahnipur, Balwinder Kaur, Neetu Suhag, Mandeep Punia, Naginder Dhaliwal and Gurlal Singh Gold Coast. Representing the sentiment of the 70,000 strong Indian Community in Queensland, the protest promises to draw international attention to the burning, contemporary issue. The protesting farmers apprehend a major backlash to their livelihood and autonomy, should the bill be implemented in its entirety.
Sarabjeet Sohi and Satwinder Teenu played a pivotal role in organizing the rally. The organizers were also grateful to Councillor Ryan Murphy, Lord Mayor and Hon Mark Ryan, the Police Minister for their unrelenting support.
