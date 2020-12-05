Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Governor Carney on COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Governor Carney Statement

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Saturday issued the following statement on COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassing 300 for the first time since April: 

“For anyone still not taking this winter surge seriously, now is the time to start. More than 300 Delawareans are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, and we are likely to soon pass our spring peak of 337 hospitalizations. We are facing a serious situation that promises only to get worse in the weeks ahead. Delaware’s health care workers continue to work day and night to treat the sick and protect lives – as they’ve done throughout this crisis. We owe them a deep debt of gratitude and our respect. Let’s follow their lead. We all know what to do. Do not gather with friends or family outside your household. Wear a mask anytime you’re indoors with others you don’t live with. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. A vaccine is on the way. But we need to stay vigilant. These are small, temporary sacrifices that will save lives.”

Anyone with a question about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 

Download COVID Alert DE in the App Store or Google Play

Report a business for COVID-19 non-compliance using this form.

The Delaware Division of Public Health will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.

