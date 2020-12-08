Dreality - Dreality is an all in one marketplace for rentals, services & accommodations
www.dreality.coUNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to Dreality
Where Dreams turn into Reality.
Dreality is an all in one marketplace for rentals, services & accommodations.
Client's can come to the Dreality platform and book rentals such as - Exotic Cars, - Yachts, - Jetskis, - Chauffeurs, - Venues , - Studio Time, Services such as- Mobile Auto detailing - Photographers - Housekeeping - Private Chef- Masseuse- Body Guards- Models - Dj’s- Celebrities - Experiences
Accomdations such as- Homes - Villas - Condos - Penthouses - Islands - Mansions And more
Users simply come to the Dreality platform and search the city they're looking to travel from over 190 countries and what they're looking to rent or book!
Once a reservation is placed the host of the rental, service or accommodation will be notified of the request and may approve or deny the request.
Upon approval our users must move forward with a payment method! Dreality currently accepts , CREDIT/DEBIT & Dreality Coin (D2R)
Dreality Coin (D2R) is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to safely, securely and instantly pay their host for their rental, service or accommodation!
D2R provides benefits such as - Lower transaction fees! - No Fraud! More Trust! - Faster payment method! - Earn $ on your D2R tokens!- Customer, Host, Concierge Incentives! - Encrypted payment - Hold & Earn!
Users simply fill their wallet with Dreality Coin (D2R) and when it comes time for a payment on the Dreality platform users simply have to use their wallet balance!
D2R tokens are then transferred to the receiving party who may sell their tokens on any formidable exchange where D2R is listed or proceed to hold their coin in their encrypted wallet of choice!
Dreality
Dreality Inc
+1 305-896-9737
info@dreality.co
Visit us on social media:
Twitter