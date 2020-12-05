Governor Cooper Forms Bipartisan North Carolina Council for Health Care Coverage

Governor Roy Cooper has announced the formation of The North Carolina Council for Health Care Coverage to be convened by the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy. Council members include bipartisan members of the General Assembly and representatives from a variety of sectors including business, nonprofit, and health care.

“This pandemic has further exposed the many challenges facing North Carolina’s fractured health care system,” said Governor Cooper. “Too many hardworking North Carolinians cannot access affordable health coverage. This Council will guide North Carolina solutions that can help more people get the coverage they need.”

The Council is charged with reviewing the state of health care coverage in North Carolina, exploring how other states have increased health care coverage, and developing principles to guide policymakers in increasing coverage in the state. As of 2019, 17% of adults were uninsured in North Carolina, the 6th highest rate in the U.S. This number continues to grow as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“North Carolina is a leader in innovative health care and access to health care impacts every aspect of our society. It is critical that we have a diverse group of opinions as we look at ways to improve our current system,” said Dr. Mark McClellan, M.D., Ph.D, Director of the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy. “I am confident that this Council can move us closer to health care solutions that are right for North Carolina.” Dr. McClellan formerly served as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

Council members were selected from across the state, representing bipartisan viewpoints, and reflecting the rich diversity of North Carolina. They include:

Rep. Gale Adcock, NC House of Representatives

Chip Baggett, CEO, NC Medical Society

Rep. Kristin Baker, NC House of Representatives

Rep. John Bell, NC House of Representatives

James Brigman, Pastor

Cassandra Brooks, Owner/Operator, Little Believer’s Academy

Senator Jim Burgin, NC Senate

Mandy Cohen, MD, Secretary, NC Dept of Health and Human Services

Casey Cooper, CEO, Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority

Rep. Carla Cunningham, NC House of Representatives

Andy Ellen, President & General Counsel, NC Retail Merchants Association

Don Flow, Owner/CEO, Flow Automotive Companies

Mickey Foster, CEO, FirstHealth of the Carolinas

Tina Gordan, CEO, NC Nurses Association

Lisa Harrison, Director, Granville-Vance Public Health

Reg Henderson, VP, Government Relations, Lowe’s

Senator Ralph Hise, NC Senate

Vivian Howard, Restauranteur & Author

Senator Brent Jackson, NC Senate

Senator Joyce Krawiec, NC Senate

Rep. Donny Lambeth, NC House of Representatives

Steve Lawler, President, NC Healthcare Association

Mehul Mankad, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Alliance Health

Kenya McNeil-Trice, MD, Professor and Vice Chair of Education in Pediatrics, UNC

Tommy Newton, MD, Family Physician

Lynne Pierce, Executive Director, SAFE Food Ministry

Dave Richard, Deputy Secretary, NC Dept of Health and Human Services

Sen. Gladys Robinson, NC Senate

Gary Salamido, President and CEO, NC Chamber

Merritt Seshul, MD, NC Medical Society Representative

Erica Smith, Executive Director, Care4Carolina

Tunde Sotunde, MD, President and CEO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC

Margaret Weller-Stargell, President and CEO, Coastal Horizons

Rep. Donna White, NC House of Representatives

Dale Wiggins, Chairman, Graham County Board of Commissioners

Senator Mike Woodard, NC Senate

Patrick Woodie, President, NC Rural Center

Gene Woods, President and CEO, Atrium Health

The Council will convene virtually and conclude its work by the end of January. The first meeting is scheduled for today, December 4th, at 10 am and includes presentations from Hemi Tewarson, Visiting Senior Policy Fellow, Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy, Dave Richard, Deputy Secretary, North Carolina Medicaid, Mark Holmes, Director, Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research, and Greg Moody, Executive in Residence, John Glenn College of Public Affairs, The Ohio State University.

Members of the media and the public can livestream the first meeting at https://healthpolicy.duke.edu/events/north-carolina-council-health-care-coverage.

