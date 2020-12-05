Governor Wolf Announces Retirement of PA Adjutant General

Names Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler Acting Adjutant General

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that after 35 years of public service The Adjutant General and head of the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Maj. Gen. Anthony J. Carrelli will retire effective today.

The Governor also announced that he has appointed Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, a 33-year veteran of the PA Army National Guard, acting adjutant general effective today. Schindler has served as DMVA’s deputy adjutant general – Army since 2017. His bio can be found online.

The DMVA has a dual mission: to provide quality service to the commonwealth’s veterans and their families, and to oversee and support the members of the Pennsylvania National Guard.