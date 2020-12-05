St. Albans Barracks // Armed Robbery // Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A205180
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Angela Baker
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/04/20 at approximately 10:46 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Irving Oil gas station, 3108 VT Route 78, Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: Armed Robbery
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 4, 2020, at approximately 10:49 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks, responded to an armed robbery at the Irving Oil gas station located at 3108 VT Route 78 in Highgate, VT. Upon meeting with store employees and reviewing video footage, it was learned that at approximately 10:46 PM, a lone white male subject described as approximately 5’03” tall and weighing approximately 160 lbs. entered the store, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the sleeves and a red “US Polo Assn” emblem on the front of the sweatshirt, blue jeans, white and black sneakers, black gloves, a black winter cap and a black mask. The male subject displayed a gun located in the pocket of his pants and ordered the clerk to open the drawer to the cash register. The male subject removed money from the register and exited the store. The male subject was last seen running east on Route 78 .
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the male subject involved in this incident is asked to please contact Detective Sergeant Angela Baker at the St. Albans Barracks at (802)524-5993.
Detective Sergeant Angela Baker
Bureau of Criminal Investigation
Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks
Cell: (802)585-0473
Email: angela.baker@vermont.gov