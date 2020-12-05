St. Albans Barracks // Armed Robbery // Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A205180

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Angela Baker

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/04/20 at approximately 10:46 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Irving Oil gas station, 3108 VT Route 78, Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Armed Robbery

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 4, 2020, at approximately 10:49 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks, responded to an armed robbery at the Irving Oil gas station located at 3108 VT Route 78 in Highgate, VT. Upon meeting with store employees and reviewing video footage, it was learned that at approximately 10:46 PM, a lone white male subject described as approximately 5’03” tall and weighing approximately 160 lbs. entered the store, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the sleeves and a red “US Polo Assn” emblem on the front of the sweatshirt, blue jeans, white and black sneakers, black gloves, a black winter cap and a black mask. The male subject displayed a gun located in the pocket of his pants and ordered the clerk to open the drawer to the cash register. The male subject removed money from the register and exited the store. The male subject was last seen running east on Route 78 .

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the male subject involved in this incident is asked to please contact Detective Sergeant Angela Baker at the St. Albans Barracks at (802)524-5993.

Detective Sergeant Angela Baker

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks

Cell: (802)585-0473