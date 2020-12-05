Bervann Eco. hits $5 trillion AUM

Bervann Global Ecosystem of Investors Bervann

Institutional and Private Investors rally around the Bervann Ecosystem amid one of the most devastating pandemics in history.

Due to physical restrictions preventing expanded assessment of opportunities pre-commitment, investors embrace the benefits of joining an ethic-based platform to conduct business safely.” — Val Nzhie, Chief Investment Officer, Bervann

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US, December 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global asset management industry closed 2019 with over $90 trillion AUM signaling a solid cash balance for 2020 but leaving many experts speculating about an opportunistic downturn. While we actually hit a crisis, no Wall Street guru or Savvy economist saw this coming: COVID-19, a deadly pandemic that continues to cost billions of dollars to large institutional investors and prevent retail investors from getting proper intelligence on opportunities they are keen to proceed with. The 2020 investment era saw most investors turn to familiar faces with friends co-investing among friends or investing in deals or managers recommended by friends-only. Bervann , a New York investment holding leading a global ecosystem of investors announced earlier this Tuesday Dec 1 that its ecosystem of investors reached the $5-trillion mark in combined assets under management. The news come after the organization announced hitting the $3-trillion mark during its 2019 annual investment gala at the Metropolitan Club New York City.Bervann was among the first US companies to cancel in-person activities last February, a move that helped the organization adjust and adapt fairly quickly to the new normal.Teaming up with its members across the Middle East, ASIA, Australia, Africa, Europe and the Americas, the organization launched Bervann Global Investors Forum, a monthly gathering of Chief Investment Officers to exchange on challenges looming over the industry and tackle the market's most attractive opportunities.Bervann also established a Virtual Investment Committee that supports the ecosystem's members in current and future transactions and opportunities they're exploring, offering them extra hands and brains in investment decision, data research and processing, asset allocation and managers selection. Bervann also amplified the connectivity between its members, encouraging entities to communicate more and compare notes to lower their risk exposure.Naturally, the ecosystem saw a spike in new memberships resulting of a peak in referrals and confirming the need in the industry for a trusted, well-structured and investor-interest focus platform that can react instantly to unpredicted chaos.Bervann, a spin-off private equity that started investing in real estate across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut back in early 2010's, then pivoted into a hybrid Private Equity - Venture Capital in 2015 exiting hard assets to focus on light assets and impact opportunities, entered the asset management in 2017 and launched an ecosystem in 2018 to join the Big Boys' Club.In 36 months, the New York investment holding has attracted some of the largest investors from the US, Middle East and ASIA as members. The Bervann Ecosystem is home to Sovereign Wealth Funds, Pension Funds, Endowments, Retirement Systems, Foundations, Venture Capital and Private Equity Firms, Family Offices and Ultra/High-Net-Worth Individuals.The organization has been outspoken on the issues of racial wealth inequality, diversity and inclusion, and the key role of investors in the global restart and post-pandemic recovery.

