Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,804 in the last 365 days.

Battle Ready Health Kit released to prepare everyone to fight COVID, viruses, and other diseases

Battle Ready Video Still

Battle Ready Health Kit Still

Two of the three greatest risk factors regarding COVID and other viruses are WEIGHT/OBESITY and PULMONARY DISEASE. By correcting these, we can improve outcomes.

Your health is your greatest defense.”
— Nick Meyer, MD
WOODBURY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why the Battle Ready Health Kit?
Because your health is your greatest defense.
We need to focus on developing and improving individual and population health, not relying on masks, social distance, vaccines or government intervention.

Did you know that overweight/obesity and pulmonary disease are two of the primary causes of increased mortality (death) and morbidity (severe disease) related to COVID-19 and many viruses?
• “Obesity is associated with decreased expiratory reserve volume, functional capacity, and respiratory system compliance.”
• “Furthermore, increased inﬂammatory cytokines associated with obesity may contribute to the increased morbidity associated with obesity in COVID-19 infections.”
• Obesity creates an approximately 100% increase in risk of mechanical ventilation
• Obesity may create as much as a 300% increased risk of death from COVID
Source: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/oby.22818

Masks, social distancing, hand washing, quarantine, and other measures are intended to prevent infection from coronavirus and other viruses. However, these measures will not completely prevent you from ever contacting or contracting a virus.
Thus, once exposed and infected with a virus, what measures can you take to prevent severe disease or death related to a virus? While some medications may decrease the severity of COVID-19 and other viral diseases, most studies have been inconclusive and inconsistent related to treatment with medications (this data is constantly changing). Supplements such as zinc, Vitamin C, and Vitamin D may aid in decreasing severity of the disease, but these supplements are not predictable disease-altering or life-saving measures.

What we can do—and is eﬀective at preventing mortality and morbidity related to COVID-19 and other viruses—is treat chronic medical conditions to completely correct or improve those conditions. Two of the greatest risk factors related to COVID-19 mortality are increased weight/obesity and pulmonary disease. Fortunately, those can be treated with the plan and tools found in the Battle Ready Health Kit.

By combining the ProportionFit Health Kit and The Breather, the Battle Ready Health Kit allows you to treat and optimize your weight and pulmonary function. Without added supplements, expensive plans, or confusion, your weight and pulmonary function can be optimized, decreasing the risk of morbidity and mortality related to COVID-19 and other viral diseases. In other words, the Battle Ready Health Kit can help you prepare and optimize your health in the event of COVID-19 or any other infection.

Ultimately, the question is: Are you Battle Ready?
If the answer is "NO" it doesn’t have to be that way. You can control much of your health and your health is your greatest defense. Get Battle Ready to live your healthiest life!

Visit:
BattleReadyHealthKit.com for more information on the Battle Ready Health Kit
PNMedical.com for information on The Breather
ProportionFit.com for information on ProportionFit

Nick Meyer
ProportionFit, LLC
+1 763-242-2822
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Battle Ready Health Kit released to prepare everyone to fight COVID, viruses, and other diseases

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.