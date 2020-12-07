Battle Ready Health Kit released to prepare everyone to fight COVID, viruses, and other diseases
Two of the three greatest risk factors regarding COVID and other viruses are WEIGHT/OBESITY and PULMONARY DISEASE. By correcting these, we can improve outcomes.
Your health is your greatest defense.”WOODBURY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why the Battle Ready Health Kit?
— Nick Meyer, MD
Because your health is your greatest defense.
We need to focus on developing and improving individual and population health, not relying on masks, social distance, vaccines or government intervention.
Did you know that overweight/obesity and pulmonary disease are two of the primary causes of increased mortality (death) and morbidity (severe disease) related to COVID-19 and many viruses?
• “Obesity is associated with decreased expiratory reserve volume, functional capacity, and respiratory system compliance.”
• “Furthermore, increased inﬂammatory cytokines associated with obesity may contribute to the increased morbidity associated with obesity in COVID-19 infections.”
• Obesity creates an approximately 100% increase in risk of mechanical ventilation
• Obesity may create as much as a 300% increased risk of death from COVID
Source: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/oby.22818
Masks, social distancing, hand washing, quarantine, and other measures are intended to prevent infection from coronavirus and other viruses. However, these measures will not completely prevent you from ever contacting or contracting a virus.
Thus, once exposed and infected with a virus, what measures can you take to prevent severe disease or death related to a virus? While some medications may decrease the severity of COVID-19 and other viral diseases, most studies have been inconclusive and inconsistent related to treatment with medications (this data is constantly changing). Supplements such as zinc, Vitamin C, and Vitamin D may aid in decreasing severity of the disease, but these supplements are not predictable disease-altering or life-saving measures.
What we can do—and is eﬀective at preventing mortality and morbidity related to COVID-19 and other viruses—is treat chronic medical conditions to completely correct or improve those conditions. Two of the greatest risk factors related to COVID-19 mortality are increased weight/obesity and pulmonary disease. Fortunately, those can be treated with the plan and tools found in the Battle Ready Health Kit.
By combining the ProportionFit Health Kit and The Breather, the Battle Ready Health Kit allows you to treat and optimize your weight and pulmonary function. Without added supplements, expensive plans, or confusion, your weight and pulmonary function can be optimized, decreasing the risk of morbidity and mortality related to COVID-19 and other viral diseases. In other words, the Battle Ready Health Kit can help you prepare and optimize your health in the event of COVID-19 or any other infection.
Ultimately, the question is: Are you Battle Ready?
If the answer is "NO" it doesn’t have to be that way. You can control much of your health and your health is your greatest defense. Get Battle Ready to live your healthiest life!
Visit:
BattleReadyHealthKit.com for more information on the Battle Ready Health Kit
PNMedical.com for information on The Breather
ProportionFit.com for information on ProportionFit
Nick Meyer
ProportionFit, LLC
+1 763-242-2822
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn