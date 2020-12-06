What decriminalizing Cannabis by the House of Representatives means for Cannabis brands?

Brand & Marketing expert Dino H Carter

Now is the time for smaller brands to change gears in order to not only stay in the game but to move higher, and for investors to find great investment opportunities and grow exponentially” — Dino H CARTER

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friday's vote of the US House of Representatives 228–164 in favor of repealing cannabis prohibition is a major move for cannabis brands, businesses, and

entrepreneurs.

Brand & Marketing expert and the founder of D Branding, Dino H Carter, who has been working with Cannabis businesses, and speaking, writing for industry

publications and running workshops says this move means the competition in the industry will get stronger than ever which will impact mainly small businesses.

Dino predicts more new businesses will pop up trying to take advantage of the "green rush", which will make the space over-saturated, we will see more M&As, and many small and medium cannabis companies will shut down and disappear. "The last gate standing in the way of the cannabis industry is the federal law. Once Cannabis will be federally legal you will be able to sell online, distribute across state lines, and advertise on social media and Google, just like any other business. This will boost the industry's growth so now is the time for smaller brands to change gears in order to not only stay in the game but to move higher, and for investors to find great investment opportunities and grow exponentially" he says.

Have Dino H Carter as a guest to talk about the marketing side of this major historic move, and the three things Cannabis brands should do right now in order to step up their game.

Dino H Carter has more than 20 years of marketing experience in Israel, England, and the USA including works with Levi's, MTV Europe, Alfa Romeo and more

Contact Dino directly at 818.564.9246 or at dino@dbrandingla.com