THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2020
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
Suspensions (7 bills)
- H.Res. 1100 – A resolution reaffirming the importance of the strategic partnership between the United States and Mongolia, as amended (Rep. Titus – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 512 – Calling for the global repeal of blasphemy, heresy, and apostasy laws, as amended (Rep. Raskin – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 823 – Condemning the Government of Iran’s state-sponsored persecution of its Baha’i minority and its continued violation of the International Covenants on Human Rights, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 189 – A resolution supporting sustained United States leadership to accelerating global progress against maternal and child malnutrition and supporting United States Agency for International Development’s commitment to global nutrition through its multi-sectoral nutrition strategy, as amended (Rep. Marshall – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 8428 – Hong Kong People’s Freedom and Choice Act of 2020 (Rep. Malinowski – Foreign Affairs)
- S. 461 – HBCU PARTNERS Act, as amended (Sen. Scott (SC) – Education and Labor)
- S. 1153 – Stop Student Debt Relief Scams Act of 2019 (Sen. Baldwin – Education and Labor)
Conference Report to Accompany H.R. 6395 – William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services)
Suspensions (11 bills)
- S. 1811 – Water Resources Development Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 1014 – Route 66 Centennial Commission Act (Sen. Duckworth – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 4902 – To designate the United States courthouse located at 351 South West Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the “Orrin G. Hatch United States Courthouse” (Sen. Lee – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 578 – ALS Disability Insurance Access Act of 2019 (Sen. Whitehouse – Ways and Means)
- H.R. 8161 – The One Stop Shop Community Reentry Program Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Bass – Judiciary)
- S. 2258 – Criminal Antitrust Anti-Retaliation Act of 2019 (Sen. Grassley – Judiciary)
- H.R. 683 – PPRADA (Rep. Velazquez – Judiciary)
- S. 134 – Combat Online Predators Act (Sen. Toomey – Judiciary)
- H.R. 8354 – Servicemembers and Veterans Initiative Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Escobar – Judiciary)
- H.R. 8235 – Open Courts Act of 2020 (Rep. Johnson (GA) – Judiciary)
- S. 3989 – United States Semiquincentennial Commission Amendments Act of 2020, as amended (Sen. Toomey – Oversight and Reform)
Suspensions (16 bills)
- H.R. 3797 – Medical Marijuana Research Act, as amended (Rep. Blumenauer – Energy and Commerce)
- H.Res. 549 – Reaffirming the commitment to media diversity and pledging to work with media entities and diverse stakeholders to develop common ground solutions to eliminate barriers to media diversity (Rep. Demings – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 7898 – To amend title XXX of the Public Health Services Act to provide for a technical correction to provide the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Service certain authorities with respect to investigations of information blocking, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Burgess – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 3361 – RIVER Act (Rep. McKinley – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5541 – Tribal Power Act, as amended (Rep. O’Halleran – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1426 – Timely Review of Infrastructure Act (Rep. Olson – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 5758 – Ceiling Fan Improvement Act of 2020 (Rep. Guthrie – Energy and Commerce)
- H.R. 1570 – Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Payne – Energy and Commerce)
- S. 906 – Driftnet Modernization and Bycatch Reduction Act (Sen. Feinstein – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 970 – Robert E. Lee Statue Removal Act, as amended (Rep. Brown – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1240 – Young Fishermen’s Development Act, as amended (Rep. Young – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 5040 – AIR Safety Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Curtis – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 5458 – Rocky Mountain National Park Boundary Modification Act (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 5459 – Rocky Mountain National Park Ownership Correction Act (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 7098 – Saguaro National Park Boundary Expansion and Study Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Grijalva – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 7489 – Long Bridge Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Wittman – Natural Resources)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible