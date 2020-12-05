THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2020

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2020

On Monday

,

the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes as early as 2:00 p.m.

Suspensions (7 bills)

H.Res. 1100 – A resolution reaffirming the importance of the strategic partnership between the United States and Mongolia, as amended (Rep. Titus – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 512 – Calling for the global repeal of blasphemy, heresy, and apostasy laws, as amended (Rep. Raskin – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 823 – Condemning the Government of Iran’s state-sponsored persecution of its Baha’i minority and its continued violation of the International Covenants on Human Rights, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 189 – A resolution supporting sustained United States leadership to accelerating global progress against maternal and child malnutrition and supporting United States Agency for International Development’s commitment to global nutrition through its multi-sectoral nutrition strategy, as amended (Rep. Marshall – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 8428 – Hong Kong People’s Freedom and Choice Act of 2020 (Rep. Malinowski – Foreign Affairs) S. 461 – HBCU PARTNERS Act, as amended (Sen. Scott (SC) – Education and Labor) S. 1153 – Stop Student Debt Relief Scams Act of 2019 (Sen. Baldwin – Education and Labor)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2020

On Tuesday, meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.

Conference Report to Accompany H.R. 6395 – William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services)

Suspensions (11 bills)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2020 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (16 bills)

Consideration of Legislation Providing Further Funding for FY21

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible