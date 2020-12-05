Hoyer Statement on Federal Judge Ruling to Restore DACA

“Today’s decision is a victory for Dreamers, their families, and communities they contribute their talents to across the country. However, I continue to believe we must solve the DACA crisis created by President Trump by enacting legislation to provide Dreamers with certainty they can remain here and pursue a pathway to citizenship. House Democrats passed the American Dream and Promise Act nearly 18 months ago, and it has languished in the Republican-led Senate, notwithstanding the fact that a strong, bipartisan majority of Americans are demanding action. We will pass such legislation again in the next Congress, and I look forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to see it enacted. For now, I urge the Trump Administration to accept first-time applications consistent with this decision.”