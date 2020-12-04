Senate Leadership React to Presidential Election Results

AP CALLS RACE FOR BIDEN AFTER SECURING PENNSYLVANIA

DENVER, CO – Following the Associated Press's projection that Joe Biden will win Pennsylvania and thus the Presidency, Senate leaders, President Leroy Garcia and Majority Leader Steve Fenberg released the following statements:

“With more people voting for Joe Biden than any other presidential candidate in history, this was a historically hard-fought victory. Rather than succumb to fear, hate, and cynicism, people chose to believe that things could change for the better. But this is just the beginning. We are standing at the foot of an enormous challenge that in many ways feels insurmountable. Bringing the country back together will take unparalleled effort, patience, and compassion. But I believe we are up to the task and that President-elect Biden will heal our nation’s divides, despite the damage Trump has done,” said President Leroy Garcia (D-Pueblo).

“This result gives me so much hope for our future as a state and as a country. Because when we show up for our democracy, when we actually participate in the process, change does happen. So even though the task of healing our country is still incredibly daunting, it’s clear that there is a prevailing spirit of determination. We are determined to withstand the crushing circumstances of the last four years and begin to rebuild a better country,” said Majority Leader Fenberg (D-Boulder).