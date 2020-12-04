Colorado Senate Democrats Hold Caucus Leadership Elections

EXPAND THEIR MAJORITY TO 20 MEMBERS

Denver, CO – Today, following the 2020 General Election, the Colorado Senate Democrats held their biannual Leadership elections. The positions open for candidacy were President of the Senate, Majority Leader, President pro tem, Assistant Majority Leader, Majority Whip, Caucus Chair, as well as two Senate Joint Budget Committee seats.

The caucus reaffirmed their support for the following positions:

President of the Senate: Senator Leroy Garcia (SD3 – Pueblo)

Senate Majority Leader: Senator Steve Fenberg (SD18 – Boulder)

Assistant Majority Leader: Senator Rhonda Fields (SD29 – Aurora)

JBC Chair: Senator Dominick Moreno (SD21 – Denver)

Newly appointed positions are as follows:

Majority Whip: Senator Jeff Bridges (SD26 – Greenwood Village)

Caucus Chair: Senator Julie Gonzales (SD34 – Denver)

JBC Member: Senator Chris Hansen (SD31 – Denver)

“I am incredibly proud of the team we have assembled. Looking across the diverse, thoughtful, and tenacious members of this leadership body, I have no doubt that while our challenges may be enormous, we will approach them with grace and fortitude – working together to bring healing and relief to the incredible people of Colorado,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia.

Following the election on November 3rd, the Colorado Senate Democrats expanded their majority by one seat, making the Senate Democrats a 20 member caucus.

Several caucus members defended their seats across the state: Joann Ginal (SD14 – Fort Collins), Steve Fenberg (SD18 – Boulder), Rachel Zenzinger (SD19 – Arvada), Dominick Moreno (SD21 – Commerce City), Jeff Bridges (SD26 – Greenwood Village), Rhonda Fields (SD29 – Aurora), and Chris Hansen (SD31 – Denver). Simultaneously, Chris Kolker succeeded in his bid for Senate District 27 (Centennial), a previous Republican stronghold.

In addition to this historic pick-up, previous House members James Coleman (SD33 – Denver), Sonya Jaquez Lewis in (SD19 – Boulder), and Janet Buckner in (SD28 – Aurora), will be joining the Senate as well.

Moving forward, President Garcia will now join the rest of his leadership team to chart a course for the next legislative session. Their stated focus will be on providing economic relief, prioritizing public health, and healing divides.

The 2021 legislative session is set to begin on January 13.