Priority COVID Relief Legislation Passes the Senate

SENATE APPROVED FOUR BILLS AIMED AT HELPING STRUGGLING FAMILIES AND BUSINESSES RECEIVE IMMEDIATE ASSISTANCE

Denver, CO – Today, on the second day of Colorado's Extraordinary Session, the Senate passed four critical pieces of priority legislation on Third Reading and final passage. These bills specifically address the urgent needs of small businesses and families – offering direct aid for housing, utility, and operational costs burdening those most affected by COVID-19.

SB20B-001, COVID-19 Relief Small And Minority Businesses Arts Organizations, sponsored by Senators Faith Winter (D-Westminster) and Kevin Priola (R-Henderson), will send $57 million in direct aid, grants, and annual fee waivers to struggling small businesses – prioritizing those operating in counties experiencing severe capacity restrictions. It will also create grant programs and allocate funds specifically for art and cultural organizations as well as minority-owned businesses.

“Small businesses are the heart of our community and the backbone of our economy. But, with COVID-19 worsening by the day, many are at the brink of permanent closure,” said Senator Faith Winter. “When businesses work hard and follow the rules, it is up to us to support them by ensuring they can retain employees, make ends meet, and stay in business. Though this measure cannot possibly make up for all we have lost, it is a meaningful life raft that will enable our local businesses to hang on a little longer.”

In June, the legislature set aside $25 million to create the Energize Colorado Gap Fund, a grant program for small businesses, at the same time, lawmakers also passed a bill dedicating $250 million to provide low-interest loans to small businesses. However, without sustained federal relief, small businesses continue to be at risk – with 60% of closures since March reported to be permanent.

SB20B-002 Housing And Direct COVID Emergency Assistance, sponsored by Senators Julie Gonzales (D-Denver) and Chris Holbert (R-Parker), provides $50 million for emergency housing assistance to individuals and households who are in financial need due to the COVID-19. Of that funding, $500,000 will specifically support the Eviction Legal Assistance Fund, which will help Coloradans stay in their homes this winter.

“Out of work and drained of resources, thousands of Coloradans are at serious risk of eviction or foreclosure,” said Senator Julie Gonzales. “This is a crisis on top of a crisis. Not only are people struggling to find their next meal, supervise their children’s education, and stay safe during a pandemic, but they are now faced with the reality that, when the eviction moratorium expires, they may have no place to live. This is unacceptable. We have a duty to ensure that vulnerable Coloradans can remain safely in their homes without fear of dislocation or homelessness.”

The impending expiration of federal assistance programs such as enhanced unemployment benefits leaves millions of Coloradans vulnerable to eviction or foreclosure in the coming months. In fact, according to the Household Pulse Survey, over 40 percent of Coloradans are living in a household that is behind on their rent or mortgage.

SB20B-003 Money For Energy Utility Bill Payment Assistance, sponsored by Senators Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) and Larry Crowder (R-Alamosa), appropriates $5 million to the Energy Outreach Colorado Low-Income Energy Assistance Fund in order to provide financial relief to Coloradans that are struggling to pay their utility bills – a dangerous outcome in the winter months.

“No matter if they live in a metro, suburban, or rural area, people all over this state are experiencing profound pain and stress due to COVID-19," said Senator Fields. "However, no group has been quite as decimated as low-income families. High unemployment numbers, dwindling federal relief, and encroaching winter months puts them at ever-increasing risk. This bill will protect those struggling to pay their utility bills and lessen their financial burden until more comprehensive aid from Congress is made available.”

Energy Outreach Colorado has experienced a 25% increase in applications this year for their low-income energy assistance fund – revealing the profound need for additional support. This funding boost is intended to allow the organization to meet its demands through June 2021 when the dangers from a lack of heating subside.

SB20B-004 Transfer To Make Money Available For COVID-19 Emergency, sponsored by Senator Dominick Moreno (D-Commerce City), allocates an additional $100 million to ensure the state can continue to protect public health while waiting for further federal stimulus and reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“As COVID-19 becomes more rampant in our cities and towns, we must ensure that we have the funds necessary to protect the health of our residents,” said JBC Chair, Senator Dominick Moreno. “This bill would enable the Governor to redistribute millions of dollars for COVID-19 emergency support – keeping hospitals staffed and people safe until Congress sends the additional funds Colorado needs to make it through this pandemic.”

In the last several weeks, numerous Colorado hospitals have reached capacity – a dangerous reality as state positivity rates climb to 11.02%. In order to meet the demand and prepare for all emergency response expenses, the legislature aims to appropriate enough funds to bridge the gap between now and when more federal relief is available.

These bills will now move to the House chamber for consideration.