Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,591 in the last 365 days.

Consumer Alert: Watch out for Scams Targeting Licensed Nurses

Friday, December 4, 2020

Our office has received complaints about scams targeting people who hold a nursing license. In this scam, the nurse receives a call claiming to be from the nursing board, DEA, or FBI about suspected illegal drug or banking activity by the nurse. The callers instruct the nurse to cooperate with their investigation by making a payment.

Nurses can protect themselves by following these tips:

  • Never trust an unknown caller. Like many licensed professionals, a nurse’s name and license number can be found on a public website. By providing the targeted nurse with his or her actual license number, the scammer can appear more credible.
  • Call the agency directly. Whenever a person calls claiming to be from a government agency or private company, hang up and instead call a number listed on their website to ask if the call was legitimate.
  • Never give out financial information to an unknown caller. Instead, hang up and call our office.

If you believe that you have been the victim of a scam, contact our office’s Consumer Protection Division at ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

You just read:

Consumer Alert: Watch out for Scams Targeting Licensed Nurses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.