Sabatina: Announces Two Local Grants 

Harrisburg, 4 December 2020 – Sen. John Sabatina (D-Philadelphia) is pleased to announce two local grant awards for deserving projects.

Riverfront North Partnership was awarded $340,000 for the first phase of construction of the Brideburg Riverfront Park. Tacony Community Development Corporation was awarded $10,875 for their Trash Can Improvement Project.

The funding comes from the Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Local Share Account (LSA).

The Department of Community and Economic Development established the Local Share Account’s Philadelphia program to distribute a portion of slot machine license operation fees from facilities operating within the City of Philadelphia. Funds are available for economic development, neighborhood revitalization, community improvement, and other projects in the public interest within the City of Philadelphia.

Riverfront North Partnership is a nonprofit organization committed to providing every Philadelphian direct access to their riverfronts. Riverfront North works to create an 11-mile greenway on the Delaware River in Northeast Philadelphia.

Sabatina praised their work.

“Our friends at Riverfront North have a unique vision for our waterfront,” Sabatina said. “Their hard work and dedication will improve the quality of life in communities in Northeast Philly and the Riverwards.

The Tacony CDC will use the funds to help upgrade their current wire-basket trash cans to new baskets with lids. They expect to do this in early 2021.

Senator Sabatina encourages all eligible organizations in his district to apply for these funds.

“The application period is open through the end of January, 2021,” Sabatina said. “Funding like this can be crucial for these organizations.”

Eligible entities include: Community Development Corporations, economic development organizations and redevelopment authorities, business improvement districts/neighborhood improvement districts, not-for-profit organizations with a 501(c) designation, the City of Philadelphia, and the School District of Philadelphia.

